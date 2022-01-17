5 Superfoods You MUST Include in Your Diet For Glowing, Nourished and Healthy Skin

Skin, during winters, can become dry, and one might not be able to protect it in the right manner despite moisturizers. Certain superfoods can help healthily protect the skin-

Monday is here, another whole week of work, house chores, online classes, etc. but did you know eating right is the only way to provide the exact amount of fuel that your body requires to keep moving? Apart from helping you to perform the daily activities properly, eating right can also help you to enjoy good and healthy skin. Yes, your food habits have a huge impact on your energy levels and even show on your skin. The dietary choices we make every day can either make us feel energetic and look good or can make us look older than our actual age. Healthy eating is beneficial for maintaining proper body weight as well as boosting the immune system. A healthy eating routine can rejuvenate your skin and improve your hair quality, thereby leaving you with glowing skin and reduced hair fall. And not only this but eating good foods also helps to smoothen the skin, curb wrinkles and strengthen nails.

Superfoods For Your Skin

Water

Who doesn't know the benefits of staying hydrated? This one is one of the most important elements in our daily diet. Water gives our body and skin the much-needed boost of hydration. Consuming ample water makes the skin soft, smooth, and supple. When you don't drink enough water and let your body suffer dehydration, you actually lead your skin to dryness, clogged pores, wrinkles and blemishes. Further, drinking less water leaves you dehydrated that can trigger fatigue, and make you look older.

Fatty Acids

Never forget to add this one nutrient to your daily diet. Omega-3 fatty acids found in walnuts, flax seeds, and fish like Salmon and Mackerel help in keeping the skin nourished. These polyunsaturated fats accelerate the production of the skin's natural oil barrier, which is critical in keeping your skin hydrated. It even makes it plumper, and younger-looking.

Carrots

Vegetables are extremely great for your skin, especially carrots. Winter carrots are rich in beta-carotene and lycopene that protect skin from UV damage. Although the sun is not too bright in winters, UV rays are still present all around us. Carrots are also packed with Vitamin A, potassium, and antioxidants that keep dry skin and uneven skin tone issues at bay.

Citrus fruits

The most important ingredient for your skin is Vitamin C. It helps your skin cells to breathe properly and thus helps in looking young and beautiful. Winters are the time when fresh juicy and refreshing citrus fruits such as oranges, tangerine, grapefruit, and lime are available in abundance. These vitamin C-rich fruits can be excellent winter superfoods. Some common benefits provided are - Vitamin C can help boost immunity, the water content can help keep the body hydrated, and fibre can help improve digestion.

Sweet Potatoes

A winter special is loaded with tons of benefits. Sweet Potatoes are loaded with fibre which keeps the stomach full for a longer time. The high levels of beta-carotene found in sweet potatoes not only nourish the skin but also makes it glow from within. They are essential to boost immunity and help in safeguarding the body against minor ailments.

The change in weather demands a change in diet. With Covid cases on a rise again, it poses a lot of health problems as we continue to work from home and there is less physical activity. Joint problems, weight gain, vitamin D deficiency, constipation are some of the common problems people are facing during self-quarantine. With winter stepping in, dry skin and hair fall also become a cause of concern. Enriching your diet with nutrient-rich foods may help deal with all these problems and let you enjoy good immunity, good skin, and overall good health.

