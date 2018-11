Those who are coffee addicts and are pregnant as well, this is bad news. A recent study has indicated that a cup of coffee may increase the risk of premature babies. The study also highlights that women who drink caffeine during pregnancy are more likely to have low weight and premature babies. The study has been published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Here is a list of top health demerits of drinking regular coffee. Know before you take a sip from your next cup.

Bad coffee can be poisonous: The quality of coffee that you drink is vital as bad quality coffee can contain a lot of impurities in it that can result in sickness, headache or a bad feeling in general, say experts. According to them, coffee can be of bad quality if it is made of beans that have been over ripped or otherwise ruined. In fact, one ruined bean can make your coffee toxic.

Coffee can be fatal for you: If the amount of caffeine in your body goes beyond the desired limit, it may kill you out of dehydration. Drinking 80 to 100 cups (23 litres) in a short session is lethal dose and will result in 10 to 13 grams of caffeine within your body. However, before you reach this point, you will be vomiting out most of it as 23 litres of any liquid is too much for your body.

Coffee can lead to insomnia and restlessness: The recommended maximum amount of caffeine for your body is 400 miligrams that you obtain from around 4 cups of coffee. In case you are caffeine sensitive, you got to be careful about coffee as excessive amount may cause insomnia and restlessness.

If you have high cholesterol, go for filtered coffee: Coffee beans contain cafestol and kahweol. These two ingredients appear to increase LDL cholesterol levels. Filtered coffee traps most of the LDL. However, espresso, turkish coffee, french press and scandinavian style ”cooked coffee” contain very high level of cafestol and kahweol.

It may up the chance of bed-wetting among kids: Caffeine consumption may not be that cool for kids as according to a survey, caffeine mat increase enuresis, also known as bed-wetting among kids belonging to the age bracket of 5 to 7 years of age.