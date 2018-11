You may heard your mom and grandmom pressing you for having a glass of pomegranate juice on your period days. That’s because pomegranates have a wide range of health benefits to offer. In case you are not aware of them, you must know that having a glass of pomegranate juice or a bowl of pomegranate seeds can help you keep several conditions at bay. Here are some of the top health benefits of pomegranates and reasons why you should include them in your diet.

Antioxidants: Polyphenols that are responsible for giving the vibrant red hue to pomegranate seeds are powerful antioxidants. That’s why pomegranate juice has higher levels of antioxidants compared to most other fruit juices, as much as three times more antioxidants than red wine and green tea. It enables in removing free radicals, protecting cells from damage and lowering inflammation.

Vitamin C: Pomegranates are highly rich in vitamin C, so much so that the juice of a single pomegranate contains over 40% of vitamin C. In order to get most of the nutrient, opt for homemade or fresh pomegranate juice as pasteurisation can break down vitamin C.

Abates cancer: Researchers have found that pomegranate juice can prevent the growth of prostate cancer cells and help in reducing the risk of cancer.

Protects against Alzheimer’s disease: The antioxidants in pomegranate juice are estimated to slow down the progress of Alzheimer’s disease and safeguard memory.

Digestion: Pomegranate juice works wonder in reducing inflammation in the gut and enhance digestion process. It is considered to be a great natural remedy for those suffering from Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory bowel diseases.