5 Reasons Why You Should Eat 1 Chilean Kiwi Fruit Everyday

Kiwi is loaded with multiple nutrients like vitamins, potassium, calcium, magnesium and fibre. Below are some health benefits you can get if you eat one every day.

Kiwi, a vibrant green fruit specked with little black seeds is undoubtedly pretty and thanks to its interesting taste a heady mix of strawberries, melons and bananas, it is super easy to fall in love with too. Kiwi is a 'super food', it is loaded with fibre, both soluble as well as insoluble, delivers multiple nutrients like vitamins A, B6, B12, E, potassium, calcium, magnesium (a nutrient essential to convert food into energy) and iron (helps beat anaemia), and is low calorie (one fruit about 70 gm gives about 40 calories) too. That's not all, below are 5 more compelling reasons for you to have one every day.

Flu fighter

This is the season for flu and myriad infections and kiwi being a vitamin C heavy weight, one fruit can almost meet your entire daily requirement of C, can help. Vitamin C supports the production and activity of antibodies, and good antibody function is important for a healthy immune system. Plus, C is vital for the production of serotonin, so eating kiwi can help better our mood too.

Dengue warrior

Kiwi is a winner for the dengue season (usually June to September) as during dengue bringing up platelets is of paramount concern. Besides being loaded in vitamin C that helps our platelets group together and function better, kiwi is easy to digest, pleasing to the palate, rich in antioxidants and electrolyte balancer potassium too, all of which make it an ideal food to eat during this time. C also helps us absorb iron more efficiently from the food we eat, and delivers vitamin B9 (folate), both of which can help boost the blood platelet count to

Antioxidant packed

Kiwifruit are rich in many bioactive compounds that have antioxidant capacity to help protect against free radicals, the harmful by-products produced in the body due to stress, wrong lifestyle and junk that we eat. So, this juicy fruit is a perfect antidote to these stressful times we live in.

Heart's friend

The vitamin C, polyphenols, and potassium in kiwi all function individually, and together to protect the blood vessels and heart and reduce the amount of fats (triglycerides) in your blood. So, it can go a long way to keep our heat in the pink.

Beauty aid

Good pH balance in the body is a prerequisite for a good looking skin. As kiwi is alkaline in nature it can help counter the effects of the acidic foods that we eat. In addition, C in kiwi is important for formation of collagen in the skin, the building block that maintains the skin, muscles, bones and tendons.

Eat more

Add to salads, atop pizza, yoghurt, and cereals, whip up a sleepy-time smoothie by blending two kiwis with a cup of warm, unsweetened almond milk or yoghurt. Or just slice and have.

And the best way to enjoy kiwifruit is this: simply take your knife and use it to cut the kiwifruit in half. Then, use your spoon to scoop out the nutrient-rich, bright green inside. That's all there is to it no peeling required.

The article is written by Kavita Devgan, a trained dietician and weight management consultant. She is also the author of the many released books like Don't Diet! 50 Habits of Thin People, Ultimate GrandMother Hacks, Don't Diet Plan and The Immunity Diet.

