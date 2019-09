It’s hard to say when honey was first used. But researchers say that its fossils date back to about 15 million years! However, it’s well known how the Romans and the Egyptians used it for various beauty and health benefits. Today, it’s considered to be one of the foods that has many health benefits. Raw, unpasteurised honey has plenty of minerals and nutrients. But the one found in grocery stores is sometimes heated to improve its colour and extend the shelf life. Be careful when shopping for honey. It will be great if you can source raw honey.

Listed below are some of the benefits of this star ingredient commonly found in almost every kitchen. Time to bring it out and put it to use.

Rich in antioxidants

Honey contains organic acids and phenolic compound, the combination of which makes it a powerful antioxidant. These antioxidants reduce the risk of heart diseases, stroke and promote eye health. The phenols in antioxidants may also prevent blood clotting and help in dilation of arteries. Antioxidants found in honey are also linked to lower blood pressure.

Sugar’s better alternative

Honey without any adulteration and added sugar syrup is better than refined sugar. As honey is available naturally and not processed like sugar, it’s a beneficial replacement of sugar. As compared to sugar, honey consists of more nutrients, minerals and antioxidants whereas refined sugar is associated with obesity, diabetes and liver diseases.

Helps improve cholesterol

Some studies done to analyse the benefits of honey predict that the use of this nectar helps in improving cholesterol levels. It reduces total and ‘bad’ cholesterol while significantly raising ‘good’ cholesterol. This also aids in weight loss.

Honey lowers triglycerides

High level of triglycerides often leads to heart issues. Its level increases with the increased amount of sugar in blood. Some studies suggest that replacing sugar with honey shows considerable fall in triglycerides level.

Beauty benefits of honey

Honey is one of the most potent ingredients used for skin and hair care. It can be used as a facial cleanser to unclog pores, soften and nourish skin. It helps brighten the complexion and bring out your face’s natural glow. When mixed with other ingredients, like gram flour and milk, it makes for one of the most effective face masks that can be used to remove skin tanning.

Acts as a natural wound healer

The Egyptians used honey as a natural medicine to treat wounds and minor burns. Science is now catching up with the idea and several researches are being conducted to know honey’s healing properties. It was seen during these researches that honey is an effective treatment for post-surgical wounds, minor burns and diabetic ulcers.