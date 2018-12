Many of us eat gulkand when we eat the paan or betel nut leaf. It forms an important constituent of this popular mouth freshener that we eat after meals. However, gulkand can and should be eaten by itself too. There are plenty of health benefits of gulkand because of the nutritious ingredients in it. Among the leading proponents of gulkand is celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who is behind the glowing faces and incredibly fit bodies of actresses like Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In her posts on social media, gulkand often finds a mention. She has always insisted on having a spoonful of gulkand every day to reap its full benefits. What’s more, even diabetics can have this sweet delicacy. For those uninitiated, gulkand is essentially a rose petal jam. While store-bought gulkand is easily available, you must try making gulkand at home. Read the gulkand recipe below for some inspiration.

Helps get rid of acne: Gulkand has rich antibacterial and antiviral properties which boost the gut bacteria and helps get rid of marks that acne leaves behind. You can simply have half a teaspoon of gulkand post dinner and lunch.

Helps you get good sleep: Drink gulkand milk at bedtime. Milk and gulkand are natural coolants and will ensure a restful sleep. Roses are the most effective natural ingredients to help calm the mind, beat stress and fatigue.

Helps energize you: Gulkand helps give you that boost of energy because of the sugar content in it.

It is an aphrodisiac: According to Ayurveda, rose petals are effective in helping a person feel sexually active.

Prevents acidity: Gulkand can reduce and even prevent acidity. Gulkand helps improve the health of the gut flora and the intestinal mucus. You may mix it in milk or simply have it by itself. It will put your intestines on the fast track to recovery.

Gulkand recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup rose petals

1/2 cup sugar

a few tbsp of honey

Optional: cardamom, cinnamon

Method:

1. Clean the rose petals thoroughly under water. Dry them.

2. In a jar, assemble some rose petals. Top that with a layer of sugar and honey.

3. Repeat the process until the jar is full.

4. You could also add spices like cardamom or cinnamon.

5. Cover the jar with a lid and keep it in sunlight for about a week.

6. Your gulkand is ready. You can store the gulkand in the fridge for up to six months.