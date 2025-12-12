5 Popular Health Foods That Could Be Doing More Damage Than Good

In an Instagram post, shared on 21 October, titled "5 Things I Would Never Eat As A Functional Cardiologist" by Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a California-based functional cardiologist and founder -Laguna Institute of Functional Medicine, he highlights why products that are widely pushed forward as healthy and nutritious are actually not safe for your body and may result in certain chronic diseases.

Food items like seed oils, diet or zero sugar, flavoured yoghurts, protein bars and vegetable chips have often been advertised as healthy foods, and a lot of people love indulging in these products without a second thought. But what this California-based functional cardiologist recently revealed on his social media platform may leave you shocked.

Why You Shouldn't Eat These 5 Foods

In an Instagram post, shared on 21 October, titled "5 Things I Would Never Eat As A Functional Cardiologist" by Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a California-based functional cardiologist and founder -Laguna Institute of Functional Medicine, he highlights why products that are widely pushed forward as healthy and nutritious are actually not safe for your body and may result in certain chronic diseases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Bhojraj MD | Functional Medicine Doctor (@doctorsanjaymd)

Seed oils

The California-based functional cardiologist, in his Instagram post, reveals that foods prepared using seed oils like canola, soybean, and corn oil can inflame your arteries and cells. In his words, "Once they're refined and heated, they oxidize and cause invisible inflammation inside your arteries and cells." He further shared an alternative option to seed oils. He wrote, "I swapped them out years ago for olive oil, avocado oil, beef tallow, and grass-fed ghee."

"Diet" Or "Zero Sugar" Products

Avoid indulging in foods that are slapped with labels like "Diet" or "Zero Sugar". The functional cardiologist says, "Artificial sweeteners trick your brain and gut into thinking sugar is coming, confusing your insulin response and making you crave more." He added, "Now, if I want something sweet, I go for real fruit, dates or a touch of raw honey...our body knows what to do with those."

Flavoured Yogurts

Although yoghurts may look healthy and tempting, the California-based functional cardiologist claims that flavoured dairy products may contain more sugar than dessert. He expressed in the caption of his recent Instagram post, "They look healthy, but most have more sugar than a dessert. I keep it simple with plain Greek yoghurt, fresh berries, and a sprinkle of cinnamon."

Protein Bars

Dr. Sanjay Bhojraj encourages his followers to opt for "simple, real food" because, "Here's the truth, most are candy bars in disguise, loaded with seed oils and syrups that bloat your gut. I grab a handful of nuts or a boiled egg instead."

You may like to read

Vegetable Chips

If you think that you've got a clean diet by eating vegetable chips, then you're wrong. The California-based functional cardiologist points out, "They sound clean, but they're fried in the same inflammatory oils you're trying to avoid. If I want crunch, I'll bake sweet potato slices or roast chickpeas at home."

Dr. Bhojraj further added, "The truth? I don't eat this way to be perfect...I eat this way because I've seen what long-term inflammation does to the heart, metabolism, and brain. Functional medicine is about awareness. And when you understand how food signals your biology, your choices get a lot clearer."

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.