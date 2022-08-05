5 Nutrition Myths People Still Believe In, Know What Is Right Or Wrong

There are some long standing myths about nutrition that simply aren't true, even though lots of people might still believe it. Know the truth for yourself!

Myths about foods and nutrition are very common and you might be shocked to know that a lot of people still believe in them. Many have grown up hearing them from their parents and they have heard them from their parents and thus the cycle continues. Sometimes it is difficult to determine the truth when it comes to nutrition. Even researchers may have debunked their own old findings as they conduct new surveys. It is not unusual for them to debunk their own statements because new studies brings new results and these may change over time. But this is slightly different from believing myths that have been stated as untrue a long time ago. But some people still continue to these long standing myths about nutrition.

5 MYTHS THAT ARE COMPLETELY UNTRUE

Even if people believe in these myths, you should know the truth for yourself.

Milk Will Make Your Cold Worse

Drinking milk neither makes your cold worse nor does it trigger your sinus problem. According to common myths, people actually believed that if you drink milk when you are suffering from a common cold, throat ache or nasal problems, it will make your cold worse than it is. But researchers have given a green light on the fact that this is not at all true. Aside from this particular myth, an infamous study based on China stated that the protein casein in milk could cause cancer. This is also a completely untrue myth that you should not believe. If you love milk, drink it.

You Should Always Take Multivitamins

Multivitamins are good when a doctor recommends you to have them. This does not mean that you should get a lifetime supply of this medicine and have it everyday. Having multivitamins everyday will not impact your health in any way and it certainly will not act as a barrier to diseases. Experts conclude that multivitamins also don't usually work. People don't get healthy or stay healthy from ingesting multis. Vitamins are supposed to be isolated and taken by themselves. If someone has a deficiency of vitamin A, then that persons doctor will recommend him or her to have vitamin A supplements and not multivitamins.

Steak Makes You Stronger

Steak is believed to be a nutritional magic by a lot of people who love this particular food item. It is true that it has a lot of properties that could aid in the growth of muscles but it is not the best source of food for gaining strength. It contains larger amounts of iron and B-12 but these nutrients do not help with deficiencies. Experts have stated that their aren't any nutritional or biochemical reason why steak should help gain strength.

Egg Yolks Are Bad For You

Eggs contain a lot of cholesterol and people have assumed that a lot of that cholesterol content is added to the blood. But research findings say otherwise. Consumption of eggs does not affect cholesterol levels at all. Eating one to four eggs a day has been approved by experts. They have confirmed that it will not hamper your health.

Artificial Sweeteners Make You Gain Weight

A few years ago, researchers from the University of Texas Health Science Center reported that diet sodas made people fat. In fact, they got pretty damn specific about it. They said that every can of soda you drink increases your chance of being overweight by 41%. This has also been stated as untrue. While beverages containing artificial sweeteners might not be good for health, it does not make you gain weight.

