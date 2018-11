Safflower is mostly cultivated for the oil. It is extracted from the seeds of a plant known as Carthamus tinctorius or safflower. The plant is used for different purposes like food colouring, textile dyeing, etc. However, safflower oil has multiple health benefits like keeping blood sugar in check, boosting the immune system, improving cardiac health and so on. Here in this article, we have attempted to shed more lights on the same.

What are the benefits of safflower oil?

Reduces free radical damage: Safflower oil helps to reduce free radical damages because it has got a higher smoking point. As a cooking oil, it is considered to be better than olive oil. Safflower oil is recommended if you are cooking something in higher temperatures. However, we should always remember that oil should be used in moderation.

Boosts heart health: Our lifestyle and our food-habits majorly contribute to cardiac diseases like stroke. To keep a check on our cholesterol a generous amount of safflower oil is required by our body because Alpha-Linoleic Acid present in safflower oil is an omega-3 fatty acid. Safflower contains a high amount of ALA and thus, the content of omega-3 fatty acids is also high. If you use this oil daily then the level of bad cholesterol reduces, and as a result, it also reduces the risk of cardiac diseases like heart attacks or strokes.

Promotes healthy skin: Safflower oil can be also used for skin to get great results. The oil helps in fighting acne, blackheads, controlling sebum and unclogging pores because of the linoleic acid present in it. This acid also stimulates the growth of new skin cells. The oil can also be used to repair dry skin. The oil also contains vitamin E.

Reduces PMS symptoms: Safflower oil helps to reduce the PMS symptoms. This is also because of the linoleic acid present in the oil which can control prostaglandins, this causes PMS and hormonal changes. Though safflower helps to reduce it but cannot fully eradicate the pain.

Relieves migraines: The linoleic and linolenic acids present in safflower oil can effectively act against chronic migraines, according to a 2018 study. To get rid of horrible migraines and headaches it is a safe, effective and simple method. Just take a few drops of the safflower oil and massage gently.