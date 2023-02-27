5 Indian Spices That Can Give You A Good Nights Sleep

Every day we encounter new challenges and that is bound to have an impact on our energy. This energy drain takes place from our physical as well as mental health. However, getting adequate sleep is how we can keep up with this energy drain that takes place on a daily basis. But sometimes we are unable to get even that. Several studies from across the world have found that a person needs an average of seven to eight hours of sleep for proper functioning. But let's agree, many of us struggle to sleep at night.

Jeera

One of the most widely available and influential spices in Indian kitchen is jeera or cumin seeds. The following are the benefits of eating jeera: it helps boost metabolism, promotes digestion and prevents acid reflux. Moreover, here is the interesting part, cumin is also known to induce sleep, have tranquilizing effects. These properties can help ease stress and anxiety which are two of the symptoms which can hinder a person from getting adequate rest.

Nutmeg

Nutmeg is another essential spice which has sleep inducing properties. Its properties can help calm our nerves and relieve stress. This may help in both inducing sleep effectively and improving sleep quality too. You can add a pinch of nutmeg in haldi doodh and drink it before you go to sleep.

Mint Leaves

Pudina is known to have calming properties that can help relieve stress and anxiety. The menthol present in mint is known to be a muscle relaxant and is antispasmodic in nature. This further helps relax your muscle and sleep peacefully. Drink a cup of soothing mint tea before hitting the bed and enjoy a good night's sleep.

Fennel Seeds

Fennels seeds or commonly known as saunf has calming properties. It can help us relax our muscles which also includes our digestive muscles. Such properties play a positive role on people with issues like insomnia, stress or anxiety.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a very famous Indian herb that has been in use to relieve stress and cure mental health issue like anxiety. It is an adaptogenic herb that can help our body fight the symptoms of stress. Since it can help with symptoms of stress and anxiety, it has a major role in inducing sleep.