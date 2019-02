Eating blueberries can help you enhance your wellbeing. A new study published in the Journal of Gerontology Series A found that, opting for 200g of blueberries for an entire month, everyday, may help improve your blood vessel function and decrease systolic blood pressure (The top number tends to refer to the amount of pressure in your arteries during the contraction of your heart muscle and this can be called as systolic blood pressure). For the study, Researchers from King’s College London studied 40 healthy volunteers for one month. They were given either a drink containing 200g of blueberries randomly or a matched control drink. Then, the participants’ blood and urine, as well as their blood pressure, was monitored. The study revealed that effects on blood vessel function were seen two hours after consumption of the blueberry drinks and were sustained for one month even after an overnight fast. Also, over the month, blood pressure was reduced by 5 mmHg. Surely, this can be helpful. Now, we also highlight other reasons to eat blueberries.

1: They can help regulate blood sugar levels

Various studies have suggested that blueberries help in managing blood sugar levels and are also good for people with obesity. Furthermore, they also have a low GI value (glycemic index) and can be helpful for you.

2: They can help you eliminate your risk of heart diseases

“Blueberries are jam-packed with antioxidants and can help you keep your cholesterol levels in check,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India. Tons of research suggest that blueberries can help enhance blood fat balance and prevent clogging of your arteries. Furthermore, those flavonoids also help in lowering blood pressure and cutting down your risk of heart diseases.

3: They can help you improve your immunity

According to a study published in the journal Molecular Nutrition and Food Research, resveratrol in red grapes and pterostilbene in blueberries can help boost the immune system by raising the activity of a gene known as human cathelicidin antimicrobial peptide, or CAMP gene, which is very much involved in immune function. The CAMP gene is the subject of much study, as it has been shown to play a vital role in the “innate” immune system, or your body’s first line of defence and ability to combat that bacterial infection. Not only this, the flavonoids which are present in blueberries also have anti-inflammatory properties and can help you fight cough and cold, and enhance your immunity.

4: They can help you battle the bulge

“Blueberries are abundant in soluble fibre which tends to slow down your process of digestion, and that in turn keeps you feeling full for a longer period of time. Hence, you won’t go overboard,” explains Ghag.

5: They can help you build stronger bones

According to a study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, the polyphenol content in blueberries may be responsible for increasing the bone mineral density. Also, blueberries are loaded with calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorous, manganese, zinc, and vitamin K, which can be beneficial for your bone health.