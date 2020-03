In our pursuit of being healthy, many of us try every new diet trend that comes around. Health is the priority for everyone, but don’t just try anything without proper verification. If you search for health tips, the google will show you many articles, providing remedies and cures for many health problems. But not all are worth trying. A lot of misinformation and fudged facts are also circulation on the internet about diet and exercise that can do more harm than good.

Here are some of the most common myths about health—and the facts behind them.

Egg Yolks Are Bad for You

There is a myth that egg yolk can cause heart disease or atherosclerosis due to its bad cholesterol. Health experts say it’s completely false. In fact, they recommend egg yolk for everyone unless allergic. Egg yolk is loaded with HDL which is a good cholesterol that counteracts the effects of bad cholesterol. So, even people with heart disease can have it.

Gluten is your enemy

Gluten-free diet is one of the popular lifestyle trends these days. But experts say only about 1 percent of the population has Coeliac disease, a permanent digestive condition that triggers a serious reaction to gluten. And a small percentage of population suffers from gluten intolerance.

Thin people can eat whatever they want

Experts say even thin people should avoid sugar-loaded food and junk food. Regardless of your size, they can still harm you. Studies have also linked cancer growth with the food that we eat, especially those high in sugar.

Carrots Can Give You Night Vision

Carrots are not as good for your eyes as you think. Carrots contain carotene, which the body uses to make vitamin A. Vitamin A helps the eye to convert light into a signal which is sent to the brain. This improves your vision in settings with reduced light.

However, Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, which means it needs to be consumed with fat to get its benefits. And studies have suggested that taking vitamin A supplements is more effective that just consuming large amounts of carrots.

Cracking Knuckles Can Cause Arthritis

Cracking your knuckles may irritate the person sitting next to you, but it’s not going to give you early-onset arthritis. However, the habit does have some negative consequences. It can lead to reduced grip strength and swelling in the hands- according to studies.