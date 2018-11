Make sure to eat those table olives in your drinks! ©Shutterstock

Olives or the olive fruit are not consumed in their natural form due to their bitter taste. What’s more popular are olive oil or table olives. The olive fruit is small of which an outer fleshy part or skin that surrounds a shell of hardened kernel. The fruit is blackish-violet when ripe. Just like olive oil, the fruit itself is very healthy. Here are health benefits of the olive fruit:

Diabetes: Olives have good antioxidants that help reduce the blood glucose levels. The nutrients in it significantly lower serum glucose and insulin levels.

Cancer: Olives have got anticancer properties that target various types of cancers. Olives inhibit cancerous cell growth without any toxicity. The compounds in olive protect against oxidative DNA damage. The antitumor effects have been attributed to the presence of oleanolic acid.

Infections: Olive has been used as a folk remedy for the cure of numerous infectious disorders of bacterial, fungal, and viral origin. Besides having good antioxidant potential, olive phenolics possess good antimicrobial activity suggesting that these table olives may be good candidates against bacteria responsible for human gastrointestinal and respiratory tract infections. Olive brines have antimicrobial activity against lactic acid fermentation.

Antioxidant activity: Antioxidants are required to prevent oxidative damage and chronic diseases. The major phenolic compounds present in olive oil have a protective effect on RBCs against oxidative damage.

Hypertension: Olive is suggested as a natural and cheap source of controlling hypertension. Oleanolic acid and ursolic acid in olives is known to decrease systolic as well as diastolic blood pressure. It has also been found that olive can significantly reduce the risk of stroke, heart attacks, stomach cancer, and other heart diseases.

With reference from

Hashmi MA, Khan A, Hanif M, Farooq U, Perveen S. Traditional Uses, Phytochemistry, and Pharmacology of Olea europaea (Olive). Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2015;2015:541591.