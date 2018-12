Scientifically, pigeon peas are termed as Cajanus cajan, it is a perennial legume. Pigeon peas are one amongst the most beneficial peas in the legume family and are also called as a red gram. It is commonly used in Indonesian and Indian cuisines. The oval-shaped and small legumes come in various colours like brown, yellow, etc. Pigeon peas are used for various purposes such as a canopy crop, windbreak to fodder, etc.

When compared to the other legumes in the family the pigeon peas are a good source of protein. It is a healthy choice of food, considering its high fibre and mineral content and low-fat content. The delicious peas have various health benefits. The flavour of the peas is also remarkable. However, here in this article, we have listed some of the benefits of pigeon peas.

Prevents anaemia

It helps to prevent the onset of anaemia because of the high folate content in the legumes. Anaemia happens to your body when there is a deficiency of folate content in your body. However, you can overcome this with the incorporation of pigeon peas in your regular diet. Have a single cup of pigeon peas every day to prevent the onset of anaemia.

Helps in weight loss

Pigeon peas have saturated fats, low-calorie amount and cholesterol. The dietary fibre content in the legumes helps you to avoid the need to constantly eat or snack because it keeps the stomach full for a longer period of time. The nutrient and the dietary fibre content helps to boost your metabolism and curbs the unnecessary weight gain.

Boosts energy

They are a good source of riboflavin and niacin, as well as vitamin B. These components prevent the unnecessary storage of fat, thereby naturally boosting your energy levels and also aid in enhancing your carbohydrate metabolism. Without causing any weight gain, pigeon peas improve your energy levels.

Reduces inflammation

The legumes have anti-inflammatory properties which help in reducing swellings and other inflammatory issues. In pigeon peas, the organic compounds act as the anti-inflammatory agents and reduce any sort of inflammation in your body.

Improves growth and development

The building block of your entire body is protein, is crucial for the development and growth. The high amount of protein in the pigeon peas contain a high amount of protein which aid in the formation of tissues, muscles, cells, and bones. By helping with the regeneration of cells the protein content also helps in improving the normal healing process of your body.