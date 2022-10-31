5 Green Tea Recipes For Quick Weight Loss

Here are some quick and easy green tea recipes that you can try if you are trying to lose weight. Check them out!

Green tea is known for its amazing weight loss properties. These leaves not only help in keeping a close check on the calories but also help in staying out of the risk of several other health risks, such as diabetes, hypertension, etc. But how you can consume this to get rid of those stubborn fats? In this article, we look closely at exactly how one can consume green tea, and get the best weight loss results.

Best Green Tea Recipes For Weight Loss

Green tea, as discussed above has amazing weight loss properties, it is mainly due to the presence of antioxidants. Green tea helps in increasing the body's metabolism rate which in a way promotes weight loss. And apart from this, green tea is also rich in the active ingredient Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG) which increases fat burning process.

Green Tea With Lemon Punch

Green tea itself comes packed with weight loss properties, and when you add lemon to this drink, it can become a powerhouse of weight loss properties.

Recipe

Take a pan and boil a cup of water, turn off the flame and add organic green tea leaves. Take a cup and add drops of fresh lemon juice, add strained green tea Add a few drops of honey (depending on how much sweet you want your tea). Enjoy this tea in the morning or in the evening for better results.

Iced Green Tea

Another way to drink green tea for fast and effective weight loss is to drink it chilled. Iced green tea can also lower your risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes.

Recipe:

Take a pan and boil a cup of water, turn off the flame and add the green tea of your choice. Take a cup and add drops of organic honey, add strained green tea Refrigerate this drink for a few hours. Voila!! your green tea is ready.

Rose Petal Green Tea

Rose petal green tea is another extremely good beverage that one can consume to burn calories fast.

Recipe:

Take a cup, and add boiling water, rose petals, and green tea leaves. Let the tea steep for 10 minutes and strain the tea. Add artificial sweetener and freeze it for 1 hour. Serve the tea chilled.

Green Tea And Cinnamon

This name may sound not that great, but trust us, it is the best one for effective weight loss. Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, cinnamon when punched with green tea is something you should add to your diet. Check the recipe here:

Recipe:

Take a teapot, and add the required amount of green tea leaves to it. Allow the leaves to steep well. Now, strain the tea in a cup, add a pinch of cinnamon powder to this and stir it well. You can also add a few drops of organic honey if you are not comfortable with tea without sweetness. Enjoy this tea for better weight loss results with green tea.

(Disclaimer: Make sure to add changes to your diet only after consulting your doctor, physician, or dietician.)