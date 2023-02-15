5 Fruits You Must Eat To Boost Immunity During Seasonal Changes
The most colorful season of the year is here but it also brings viruses and illnesses along with it. Here are fruits that can give a boost to your immunity.
Written by Kinkini Gupta|Updated : February 16, 2023 12:29 PM IST
Seasonal changes are very tricky and unpredictable. As winter comes to an end and spring starts, there is a lot of temperature fluctuations and this is when people become prone to many illnesses like viral fever, common cold, influenzas, stomach flu and allergies. It is thus important to take care of your immunity and one of the ways of doing that is consuming seasonal fruits and vegetables.
How To Boost Your Immune System?
Feeding your body certain foods may help keep your immune system strong. If you're looking for ways to prevent colds, the flu, and other infections, your first step should be a visit to your local grocery store. Plan your meals to include these 15 powerful immune system boosters. The plus point of following a healthy diet is that it can also aid in weight loss.
What Is The Cardinal Rule To Weight Loss
The first cardinal rule to lose weight is by eating less calories. For this, we need to be aware of how much calories our body can burn and that is how we will be able to determine our diet. Eating less calories only means that we have to eat the right kind of food which can help us lose weight. Fruits and vegetables have the lowest calories and are also very filling. Fruits contain a lot of water and fibers in them which helps in keeping our stomach full. But the amount of calories it contains is very less. Thus, if we were to switch our diet from carbohydrates to fruits, it will result in faster weight loss.