5 Fruits You Must Eat To Boost Immunity During Seasonal Changes

5 Fruits You Must Eat To Boost Immunity During Season Changes

The most colorful season of the year is here but it also brings viruses and illnesses along with it. Here are fruits that can give a boost to your immunity.

Seasonal changes are very tricky and unpredictable. As winter comes to an end and spring starts, there is a lot of temperature fluctuations and this is when people become prone to many illnesses like viral fever, common cold, influenzas, stomach flu and allergies. It is thus important to take care of your immunity and one of the ways of doing that is consuming seasonal fruits and vegetables.

How To Boost Your Immune System?

Feeding your body certain foods may help keep your immune system strong. If you're looking for ways to prevent colds, the flu, and other infections, your first step should be a visit to your local grocery store. Plan your meals to include these 15 powerful immune system boosters. The plus point of following a healthy diet is that it can also aid in weight loss.

What Is The Cardinal Rule To Weight Loss

The first cardinal rule to lose weight is by eating less calories. For this, we need to be aware of how much calories our body can burn and that is how we will be able to determine our diet. Eating less calories only means that we have to eat the right kind of food which can help us lose weight. Fruits and vegetables have the lowest calories and are also very filling. Fruits contain a lot of water and fibers in them which helps in keeping our stomach full. But the amount of calories it contains is very less. Thus, if we were to switch our diet from carbohydrates to fruits, it will result in faster weight loss.

Fruits That Can Help You Lose Weight And Boost Immunity

Cherries

Cherries help boost energy, improve sleep quality and relax our mind. Moreover, they also help control and maintain blood sugar levels and reduce uric acid in the blood.

Strawberries

Strawberries are the ultimate go to fruit for spring season. They are very rich in antioxidants, helps reduce bad Cholesterol levels, help maintain weight and they are delicious.

Blackberries

Blackberries are loaded with fiber, vitamins and contain low amounts of calories. They are also effective in boosting brain health, speeding up metabolism and also control diabetic symptoms.

Oranges

Oranges are the ideal fruit to protect cells from damage, aid the body in absorbing iron and fight anemia. Oranges are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants which also help boost the immune system.

Papayas

One fruit that is very effective for conditions like IBS or digestive problems and it can also help with weight loss.

