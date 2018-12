Christmas around is just around the corner and you must be in the party mood already right? Beware! during parties, you will tend to go overboard on alcohol and may suffer from queasiness, dizziness, sensitivity to light and so on. But, you should not worry anymore, as we have some amazing science-backed tricks for you, which will help you to get rid of that hangover. Don’t forget to follow these tips.

According to studies, hangovers can hamper your ability to concentrate and remember things. Yes, you have heard us here! You will find it difficult to focus on what you are doing. Not only this, alcohol can rob your sleep and can lead to the production of toxic substances causing sweating, dehydration and an increased heart rate. Some theories observed that alcohol has the ability to disrupt your biological rhythms. The sweeter your drink, the higher the level of impurities. So, when you wake up feeling nauseous due to over-consumption of alcohol, here’s what you should do.

1: Eggs

On consuming alcohol, your liver (with the help of antioxidants and enzymes) tends to break down the ethanol into a compound named as acetaldehyde, which is known as a possible carcinogen by the World Health Organization, (WHO). Hence, due to the higher acetaldehyde levels in the body, you may experience nausea, vomiting, and so on. So, to counteract this acetaldehyde buildup, you can turn to cysteine, a substance which can help break down this compound in the body. Fortunately, eggs contain cysteine and can be eaten to overcome a hangover. You can opt for scrambled eggs and ta da, you will surely feel better.

2: Water

Reportedly, dehydration is one of the classic symptoms of a hangover. Since alcohol is diuretic in nature, you will tend to urinate more often. Reportedly, it can eliminate a lot of water from your body. Your body will lose fluids due to overconsumption of alcohol. You may experience diarrhoea as well! Furthermore, due to dehydration, you will feel more thirsty, weak and it can also cause light-headedness. But, we have a solution for you to get rid of dehydration. You can hydrate yourself by drinking a lot of water. Drinking water can help you to get rid of the symptoms of dehydration. So, grab that glass of water, in case you have a hangover. This will also help you to get rid of the toxins present in your body.

3: Ginger

Everyone will react to alcohol differently. If you are feeling nauseated, that doesn’t mean your friend will also feel it. Your friend may exhibit other symptoms like a headache and so on. But, in case you are one of them who feel nauseated then that mighty ginger can be a boon for you. According to studies, ginger can help you to deal with nausea. So, brewing ginger tea can be a good idea.

4: Shower

According to a study, alternating between hot and cold while you’re in the shower, may decrease inflammation, stimulates circulation, and helps remove waste from tissues. Reportedly, hydrotherapy can treat a wide range of ailments like pain and fatigue and can help you to stimulate your immune system. Another research observed that cold showering can help you to reduce sick days.

5: Coconut water

Since going overboard on alcohol can cause dehydration, so you can choose coconut water here, to hydrate yourself. According to the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, coconut water is abundant in potassium, contains sodium, chloride, and carbohydrate and is viewed as the hydrating beverage of choice. Clinically, coconut water may be used as an oral rehydration aid to replace fluid loss from the gastrointestinal tract in patients suffering severe dehydration due to diarrhoea. It also contains electrolytes and is low in sugar. So, you should see to it that you sip on some coconut water and re-hydrate yourself.