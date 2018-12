“Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper” you must have heard the famous line by a popular American author, Adelle Davis. Well, breakfast is the most important meal of the day and therefore it should be a wholesome, balanced meal, and should include all the important food groups. However, there are a few foods which people opt for without knowing that they might not be good for their body. Here, we introduce you to 5 foods that you must avoid eating during the first meal of the day.

Cereals: For the office goers, it is the easiest option to feed on as it hardly takes any time to be cooked. Also, it is one of the classic breakfast dishes people prefer. It is high in added sugar and low in protein and fibre. And, starting your meal with high sugar content food can increase your blood sugar level. Moreover, gluten present in it may cause irritation in your intestine.

Sweetened/ Flavoured Non-Fat Yoghurt: Though the food labels on the yoghurt cup suggest non-fat yoghurt. However, people don’t know that these yoghurts do not contain real fruit but the pureed form which is high in sugar. Those who are working hard to shed their excess body fat must not opt for these yoghurts. This can clearly increase the risk of gaining body weight and triggers the release of mucus.

Fruit juice: It’s quite easy to just have a glass of fruit juice in the morning thinking its health benefits. But, you must know that packed juices contain high quantity of artificial sweeteners and have a negligible amount of fibre in it. Therefore, if you want to do a favor to your body, kindly eat fresh fruits and ignore these artificial juices.

Muffins: Your morning meal should be healthy, rich in fibre, protein, and vitamin but low in sugar and unhealthy fat. And, muffin clearly is prepared by using vegetable oil, eggs, sugar, and refined flour, chocolate chips, and whipped cream which are high in calories.

Pancakes and Waffles: People often just grab pancakes and waffles for breakfast and enjoy it. However, they are oblivious of the fact that, they are high in refined flour and sugar as well, which can make them feel lethargic or restless after a period of time.