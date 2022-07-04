5 Foods That You Must Avoid During Menopause

Although there is no way to completely prevent the symptoms of menopause, there are some lifestyle choices that can ease them.

Menopause is an absolutely natural process during which the ovaries stop producing eggs and the body's levels of estrogen and progesterone decrease. This transition can last for several years and can cause a variety of symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, and mood swings. While there is no one-size-fits-all answer to managing menopausal symptoms, many experts recommend avoiding certain foods that can exacerbate them.

Spicy Foods

Spicy foods cause a rapid increase in body temperature, which can worsen hot flashes and lead to other menopausal symptoms such as fatigue. Moreover, spicy foods can also cause heartburn and indigestion, both of which are common problems during menopause. For these reasons, it is important for those going through menopause to avoid spicy foods. While some may be able to tolerate moderate amounts of spice, others may find that even a small amount of spice can trigger hot flashes and other uncomfortable symptoms. By avoiding spicy foods, women can help minimise the severity of their menopausal symptoms.

Processed Foods

Many processed foods contain artificial hormones, which can disrupt the hormonal balance and potentially worsen menopausal symptoms. Processed foods also tend to be high in sugar and simple carbs, which can cause blood sugar spikes and contribute to weight gain. Additionally, they are often high in unhealthy fats and low in important nutrients like fibre and vitamins. All of these factors can make menopause even more difficult to manage. That's why it's so important to avoid processed foods during this time and focus on eating healthy, whole foods instead. By making this simple change, you'll be giving your body the nourishment it needs to weather the storm of menopause.

Alcohol and Caffeine

During menopause, it is important to avoid alcohol and caffeine as they can aggravate some of its symptoms. Alcohol can cause hot flashes and night sweats, while caffeine can lead to insomnia and irritability. Furthermore, both alcohol and caffeine can interfere with the body's ability to absorb certain medications. Therefore, avoiding these substances during menopause can help to minimise the symptoms and make this transition more comfortable.

Low-calorie diet

Hormone levels fluctuate during menopause, causing a variety of symptoms ranging from weight gain to fatigue. Many women tend to go on diets in an attempt to cope with these changes, but unfortunately, low-calorie diets can actually make menopause worse. First of all, skipping meals can trigger hot flashes. Secondly, crash dieting can lead to fatigue and irritability. And finally, restricting calories can cause your body to go into "survival mode," which can make it even harder to lose weight. So if you're going through menopause, it is best to avoid low-calorie diets and focus on eating healthy, balanced meals. This will assist you in maintaining a healthy weight.

Sugary foods

One of the changes that could occur during menopause is the increase in weight caused by a decrease in metabolism. To help combat this, many women are advised to avoid sugary foods. Sugar can cause blood glucose levels to spike, which can lead to fatigue and weight gain. By avoiding sugary foods, women can help reduce their risk of these troublesome symptoms. Instead, they should focus on eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. These healthy foods can help boost energy levels and promote weight loss.

Menopause is a natural process that typically occurs around age 50. An individual who is going through menopause will experience a variety of changes, including a reduction in estrogen levels. Although there is no way to completely prevent the symptoms, there are some lifestyle choices that can ease them. Also, eating a balanced diet and getting regular exercise can help to improve mood swings and weight gain. Making these healthy lifestyle choices can go a long way in easing this transitionary phase.

(This article is authored by Rohit Shelatkar, VP, Vitabiotics, Fitness & Nutrition Expert)