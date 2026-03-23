5 foods that improve thyroid function, what to avoid

Adding nutrient-rich foods and avoiding harmful ones can become a remarkable means of controlling thyroid health and enhancing the quality of life overall.

The thyroid gland can be small but it's immensely powerful in controlling metabolism, energy levels and the general hormonal equilibrium. The functioning of the thyroid gland can be altered either by Hypothyroidism or Hyperthyroidism that can impact many things such as weight, mood, heart rate and digestion. Even though medicine and treatment are an essential part of thyroid health, medical practitioners imply that nutrition can play a crucial role in supporting thyroid health.

Thyroid health: What foods to eat?

Proper nutrition with essential elements can assist thyroid functionality and health. Here are five types of foods you can add to your diet for your overall wellbeing:

High sources of iodine: This mineral is much needed for the production of thyroid hormones. Some examples of iodine-rich foods include iodised salt, dairy products and seafood like fish and seaweed. Foods containing selenium: Selenium is beneficial to protect the thyroid gland against oxidative stress and support hormone metabolism. Some examples of selenium-rich foods include nuts, particularly Brazil nuts, eggs, sunflower and whole grains. Foods that are rich in zinc: Zinc helps in hormone production and immune function. Dietary habits such as consuming legumes, nuts, seeds and lean meats will contribute to maintaining adequate level and thyroid functioning. Foods with high iron contents: Deficiency of iron has often been associated with impaired thyroid activity. Vegetables rich with green leaves, lentils, beans and fortified cereals can also assist improving the levels of iron especially among people who are at risk of deficiency. Fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants: Berries, citrus fruits, carrots and spinach are some fruits and vegetables that contain a significant amount of antioxidants. It is well-known for reducing inflammation and has a beneficial effect on the overall health of the endocrine system.

Thyroid health: What food to avoid?

Some of the foods are noted to support thyroid performance but a few of them can be disruptive to thyroid performance particularly when taken in large amounts. Check out foods to avoid when diagnosed with a thyroid problem:

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Goitrogenic foods in excess: Vegetables such as cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower contain substances that could inhibit the uptake of iodine when they are consumed in large quantities as raw. The goitrogenic effect of these vegetables can be lowered by cooking. Processed foods: Packaged and processed foods usually contain a larger amount of sodium, unhealthy fats and additives which negatively affect the overall condition of health and hormonal balance. Excess soy products: Soy has compounds that hamper absorption of thyroid hormone especially when the person is taking thyroid medicine. It is significant to moderate and consume medication appropriately. Refined carbohydrates and sugary foods: Sugar can be a cause of inflammation and weight gain which can make symptoms related to thyroid disorders worse. Excess caffeine and alcohol: Excessive intake of caffeine and alcohol can lead to sleep disturbances, metabolic imbalance and hormonal imbalance which have indirect impacts on thyroid health.

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