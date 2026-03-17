5 foods every vegetarian should eat daily to prevent nutritional deficiencies

Five foods that can be a big boost in terms of ensuring a healthy diet by considering them as part of the daily meal, according to a nutrionist.

Many Indians are vegans due to cultural, religious or personal beliefs. Though the plant-based diet can be said to be healthy some nutritional deficiencies might occur if the diet is not properly planned. According to Deepsikha Jain, Certified National Diabetes Educator, a deficiency of protein, iron, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12 is more prevalent in vegetarians.

Five key foods to prevent nutritional deficiencies

To avoid such deficits and ensure overall health, Jain recently took to Instagram to share five key foods such as marmite, edamame and tofu, greek yoghurt, halim seeds and walnuts that must be included in the day-to-day diet of vegetarians.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepsikha Jain (@fries.to.fit)

Wondering why the aforementioned foods are crucial for vegetarians? Although the vegetarian diet has many health advantages including improved heart rate and weight loss, the diet demands careful planning. Jain highlights that the intake of mixed food groups including legumes, vegetables, grains, nuts and fortified foods can be used to prevent deficiencies and provide the prevailing nutrition. Check out how these food categories can play an important role in your overall well-being:

Legumes are a protein and iron-rich food

The most important staples of vegetarians are lentils, chickpeas and beans. The nutrients abundant in these foods are protein and iron, which are essential in muscle development and aversion of anaemia. Daily intake of legumes will contribute to the satisfaction of the nutrient profile, in particular, the protein needs, as vegetarian diets might be inadequately supplemented with this nutrient unless maintained balanced.

Green vegetables help to increase iron and nutrition

Spinach and kale are green leafy vegetables that are rich in iron, folate and antioxidants. These are nutrients that are very important in ensuring a healthy blood supply and in promoting a healthy immunity. To increase the intake of iron in the body nutritionists normally suggest that leafy greens should be combined with foods rich in vitamin C.

Nuts and seeds for healthy fats and micronutrients

Seeds and nuts containing healthy fats, protein and important minerals including zinc and magnesium, are walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and flaxseeds. There are also some seeds that contain omega-3 fatty acids which are essential to brain activity and decreasing inflammation- nutrients that vegetarians would otherwise be deficient in.

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Whole grains aid in energy and nutrient consumption

Wholesome grains such as quinoa, brown rice and oats have the added benefit of giving sustained energy as well as being rich in fibre, iron and B vitamins. Whole grains are a critical part of a well-rounded vegetarian diet as they provide improved digestive health and a relatively stable blood sugar level due to their inclusion in daily meals.

Enriched foods are used in preventing vitamin deficiencies

Vitamin B12 and vitamin D deficiency are prevalent among vegetarians since these two nutrients are mostly associated with animal products. To address this gap and adequately maintain nerve functioning, bone health and general well-being, nutritionists suggest consuming fortified foods including plant-based milk, cereals and dairy substitutes.

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