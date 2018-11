Fibre helps you maintain a healthy weight, reduces your chances of diabetes, high blood pressure, dementia, and depression. According to a study published in the Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences, if you get your fibre from whole grains, fruits, and vegetables you are likely to live a healthier and longer.

However, the quantity of fibre you need varies, based on your age and gender. Men need more calories than women so their dietary fibre recommendation is also higher. The recommended regular intake is 25 to 28 grams for women between 20 to 50 years of age, and 31 to 34 grams for men of the same age bracket. Here we have listed a few fibre-dense foods which you can add to your diet.

Peas: Peas also contain proteins and vital minerals apart from protein. You can buy them fresh or frozen, boil and add to your breakfast plate along with the boiled egg.

Raspberries: They are also loaded with manganese and vitamin C. Use them to give your desserts a fibre-boost. Being high in flavonoids, they are good for your heart.

Pears: A medium-sized pear provides about 24 per cent of your daily dietary fibre recommendation. The skin of the pear contains most of the fibre. Don’t peel it off while having this fruit.

Brown Rice: Brown rice is low in glycaemic index. So it is very good for people who are suffering from diabetes. If you keep uncooked brown rice in an air-tight container and store it in the refrigerator, it will stay fresh for as long as eight months.

Oatmeal: This is a nutrient-packed dish. In addition to its high fibre count, oatmeal is also loaded with lots of vitamins, proteins, minerals and antioxidants. Add some dried fruit and nuts on your next bowl of oats for a truly filling breakfast.