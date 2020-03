Sabudana is full of starch or carbohydrates which can keep you full throughout the day. © Shutterstock.

Navaratri is a popular Hindu festival that spans nine nights (and ten days) and is celebrated every year. Theoretically, there are four seasonal Navaratri – Chaitra Navratri, Sharad Navratri and other two are Gupt Navratri. However, only two of them – Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri – are celebrated with fervour.

Chaitra Navratri signifies the victory of good over evil. Hindus believed that worshipping Goddess Durga during Chaitra Navratri can help get salvation. This year the festival would begin from March 25, 2020 and end on April 2, 2020.

Fasting during festivals is very common among Hindus. During Chaitra Navratri, many worshippers fast and keep away from certain food items in their diet. Regardless of any religious belief, fasting is an ideal way to detox the body, enhance digestion and improve overall health. So, here are some healthy fasting options you can try this Navratri :

Green vegetable soup or salad

Loaded with Vitamin C, K and iron, green vegetables are an excellent food you can have during Navratri fasting. Besides giving you the much-needed energy boost while fasting, green vegetables can improve your immune system. Include vegetables like spinach, broccoli, cabbage and bitter gourd in your fasting diet. Either make a green vegetable soup or salad out of them.

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana is full of starch or carbohydrates which can keep you full throughout the day. Sabudana Khichdi is a light dish made with sabudana, peanuts and mild spices. You can try sabudana kheer or sabudana vada. They also good Navratri fasting snacks.

Foxnuts (Makhana)

Makhanas contain high protein and fibre, and almost zero calories. This is a heathy fasting food as it can keep you full for a long period and give you enough energy for the day. Makhanas can also help flush out toxins from your blood and increase your immunity. Want more? Try low fat kheer recipe with makhana and nuts.

Dry fruits

Packed with vitamins and minerals, dry fruits are an excellent way to boost your immunity. Dry fruits like walnuts, almonds, dates, pistachios and raisins are a storehouse of energy. Vitamin E in nuts can fight off bacteria too.

Kuttu Ka Dosa

Bored of the old Navratri fasting snacks? Try this crispy dosa made of kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour) with a potato filling. Serve it with mint and coconut chutney.