Most of us know about the health benefits of green spinach, but do you know about the health benefits of red spinach? If not, then you should know that they belong to the family of Amaranthaceae. Red spinach is one amongst the several varieties of spinach like white spinach, spinach thorns, ground spinach, etc. It is used for medicinal purposes and red spinach is a very good source of nutrition. This leafy vegetable has a red fluid in the stem and that colour we get to see on the leaves and the stems.

We can distinguish red spinach from the green spinach by their earthy and sweet texture, apart from their red colour. Red spinach is used as a herbal remedy to cure gastric problems in African traditional medicine. This nutritional vegetable is extremely beneficial for your health, let’s have a look at the health benefits.

Improves digestion

Red spinach is extremely beneficial for your digestive system because of their fibre content. By cleaning out the colon the fibre helps in regulating your bowel movement. It improves your colon health and also improves the digestion process. It prevents colon cancer, cholesterol, diabetes and also helps in relieving constipation.

Aids in weight loss

The red spinach helps in reducing the insulin levels in your blood due to its protein content. The protein releases a hormone which helps in lowering the constant hunger pangs and acts as a hunger stopper. It also helps in keeping your hunger at bay due to the fibre content.

Treats anaemia

Red spinach is extremely beneficial for the development of blood flow in your system because they contain a high amount of iron. Daily consumption of red spinach can purify your blood and improve the haemoglobin level, resulting in the naturally improving your blood flow. If you are anaemic you must incorporate red spinach into your regular diet.

Improves kidney function

According to various studies, eating red spinach on a daily basis can improve the functioning of your kidney, especially due to its high fibre content. The nodes of the leaf are more beneficial for the kidney, therefore, it will help in flushing out the toxins from your system if you consume it along with the leaves.

Treats asthma

In treating chronic disease beta-carotene is highly effective. Red spinach has a good content beta-carotene as well as nutrients that can help to prevent the onset of asthma. It clears out any restrictions in the bronchial tubes and improves the functioning of your respiratory system.