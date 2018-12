Bengal gram is a highly beneficial pulse among the chickpea family. It is also known as ‘black chana’ or garbanzo beans. It is a staple ingredient in the Indian cuisine, you may know it as chana dal. Due to the huge list of nutritional benefits it encompasses, the dark brown pulse is a pocket-friendly storehouse of energy. Bengal gram is amazingly delicious, highly nutritious, gets easily digested, has a rich flavour and aroma.

It is one of the earliest legumes to be cultivated. Bengal gram seeds have a dark brown-coloured coat and are small in size. The lentils are flat on one side and rounded on the other and are yellow in colour. The legume is also found in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Mexico and Iran, however, mostly it is cultivated in India.

This legume is high in calcium, protein, fibre, zinc, and folate. It helps to lower cholesterol because it is low in fat. It has a very low hypoglycemic index thus it is very good for diabetic patients. Bengal gram tastes amazing in any forms whether you roast and powder it to make sattu or grind it in the raw form to make besan.

You can achieve several benefits if you incorporate black chana into your daily diet. According to various studies, Bengal gram is beneficial for your body as well as for your mind. Let us have a look at the amazing health benefits offered by Bengal gram.

Improves digestion

Bengal gram helps improve your digestive system because of the fibre content in it and it also prevents constipation. The regular consumption of Bengal gram can help relieve digestion-related problems such as indigestion, vomiting, diarrhoea and dyspepsia. The antioxidant properties help to get rid of the unwanted waste bulking, thus help in maintaining a clean digestive track.

Boosts energy

Bengal gram has the ability to boost energy in your body because of the rich source of proteins in it. The amino acid Methionine present in Bengal gram improves the cell functioning which results in boosting the energy. The legume basically improves the overall functioning of your body and also boost your muscles with energy.

Improves bone health

Bengal gram improves your bone health as it has a good content of calcium. Even the phosphate content along with vitamins which help in the absorption of calcium in Bengal gram improves the building mechanism of the bone matrix.

Treats anaemia

In Bengal gram, the high content of iron and folate helps to get rid of iron deficiency. It is extremely beneficial during menstruation, pregnancy and lactation, it also contributes towards boosting your haemoglobin count.

Prevents diabetes

The legumes have a good amount of fibre thus it is good for diabetics, especially type 1 and 2. The dietary fibre content maintains a normal level of blood insulin and sugar levels and in the absorption of glucose.