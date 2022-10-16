3 Reasons You Should Never Consume Expired Food Items

You might just be fine if you consume expire food but there is a strong chance you might also fall severely ill.

Accidentally consuming expired food is a very common act that a lot of us do from time to time. Food products like bread, processed meat, canned goods or even snacks sometimes look fresh but we could get seriously ill if we consume them post their expiration date. According to the experts, in most of the cases, the expiration date mentioned on the food products do not refer to safety but refers to its quality. In case someone consumes it, it might not harm them at all but the nutritious value of the food will also be lost due to its poor quality. Foods are most nutritious when they are consumed fresh. The second reason why you should take a note of expiry dates is when the food actually starts to rot and you end up consuming them anyway. This is when your health might be harmed.

The simplest way to avoid this is by keeping a note of when you are getting your groceries, whether or note the food items smells fresh, looks fresh and tastes fresh. All these things are important. If you spot something funky, throwing it out would be the best option.

How Can Expired Food Impact Your Health?

Consuming expired food items can be very harmful for you but then there is a slight chance that you might also be fine. In some scenarios when the food has recently crossed the expiration date or if it has just started to go bad, it might not impact you that much. But, even then nutrition experts recommend you to not risk your health in the process.

Food Poisoning: Fever, chills, stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting are obviously no fun. Contracting food poisoning could be possible by consuming expired foods if they are contaminated or spoiled, but it's not always likely.

Exposure To Dangerous Bacteria:Food poisoning could be mild or severe, but sometimes, contracting food poisoning can expose you to dangerous bacteria or toxins, including Cholera, Campylobacter enteritis, Listeria, Staphylococcus aureus, Shigella, Salmonella and many more.

Food Loses Its Nutrition Value: While food can lose quality and develop a poor or stale taste past an expiration date, one of the bigger things to note is that over time, food can lose nutritional value as well.

Because decoding expiration dates and knowing when something is actually bad could be quite confusing, this, unfortunately, leads to a high amount of wholesome food being wasted in households because people are tossing perfectly good food. That said, even if you wanted to indulge in expired produce, on top of the not-so-good smell, texture, or taste, just know that you're also not getting the max amount of nutrients that you would if you were to eat it while ripe.