Almonds are power-packed nuts. They are a rich source of potassium, fibre, protein, healthy fats, calcium and iron. You can have these nuts in any form. But the ultimate aim is to get the most of it, isn’t it? So, here is the key: Take a handful of almonds and soak them overnight. Drain the water next and have in the morning.

Why is soaked almond healthy?

It is a known fact that soaked almonds are easier to digest and chew. But there is a reason behind soaking them overnight. The skin of an almond contains an enzyme inhibitor that protects the almond until it gets the perfect condition for germination. Since our body cannot breakdown this enzyme-inhabiting compound, it restricts our body from absorbing the nutrients. Soaked almonds can be had after peeling off the skin. Thus, soaked almonds offer more benefits than dry almonds. Here are some of the most prominent health benefits of these nuts.

Helps in digestion

The biggest plus about soaking almonds is that it helps in releasing enzymes that help in digestion. In a study, named ‘Gastric digestion of raw and roasted almonds in vivo.’ published in the Journal of Food Science it was found that eating raw, soaked almonds helped empty the stomach faster and also made digesting proteins easier.



2. Aids weight-loss

If you’re on a diet and need wholesome nutrition, just go for soaked almonds, yes, that’s right! Almonds are great to aid weight-loss. A study named, Almonds vs Complex Carbohydrates in a Weight Reduction Program published in the International Journal of Obesity Related Metabolic Disorders concluded that an almond-enriched low-calorie diet (LCD) “improves a preponderance of the abnormalities associated with the metabolic syndrome. Both dietary interventions were effective in decreasing body weight beyond the weight loss observed during long-term pharmacological interventions; however, the almond-LCD group experienced a sustained and greater weight reduction for the duration of the 24-week intervention. Almond supplementation of a formula-based LCD is a novel alternative to self-selected complex carbohydrates and has a potential role in reducing the public health implications of obesity.”3. Healthy heart

Almonds, in general have the potential to reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol in the body. When it comes to soaked almonds, they have a higher level of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats- both of which help in balancing cholesterol, that aids in preventing heart attacks and strokes.4. Good for skin and hair

Soaked almonds contain significantly more Vitamin E which has high amount of antioxidant properties. This prevents ageing as well as inflammation that damages skin as well as hair.

