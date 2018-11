If you are a cranberry lover, this is great news for you as you will be amazed to learn about the array of health benefits that cranberry has and why you should include in your diet. Loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that treat several health conditions. If you consume cranberries daily, it can prevent the multiplication of breast cancer cells. Here are the top health benefits of cranberries.

Great for oral hygiene: Cranberries act wonder in treating plaque formation, cavities and initial level gum disease. Hence, if you want to stay away from any sort of dental problems, start eating cranberries.

Resolves kidney and bladder problem: The citric acid and other nutrients present in cranberries that can flush off complications related to bladder. They can also stop your kidneys from forming kidney stones.

Amps up heart health: Storehouse of powerful minerals and enzymes, cranberries help in reducing bad cholesterol from lining and blocking your arteries. Eating cranberries along with maintaining a healthy lifestyle can enhance your heart health.

Battles cancer: All symptoms associated with various types of cancer appear due to massive prevalence of free radical cells. These are harmful cells that infect other cells and degrade your immune system eventually. Studies have shown that cranberry juice can kill free radical cells that are linked to development of breast cancer symptoms.