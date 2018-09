Are you a fish lover? If yes, you have amazing news. Keep on gorging some yummy fish dishes and see how remarkably they help you improve your health. According to experts, fish is rich in several vital nutrients that are essential for your body, including high-quality proteins, iodine and an array of vitamins and minerals. Here are some of the health benefits that fish has to offer you. Learn why fish should be an essential part of your diet.

Reduces risk of heart attacks and strokes: According to several studies, heart attacks and strokes are the two leading causes of premature deaths across the world. However, you may have a chance of avoiding both these conditions by going the fish way. High amount of omega-3 fatty acids found in fish can be immensely beneficial for your heart’s health. A US based study found that those who ate fish regularly (one or more servings of fish every week) had a 15% lower risk of developing a heart condition. Eat fish for a healthy heart.

Enhances brain growth and development: You will find out why your mum always pressed you to have fish in your growing years. Fish play an effective role in enhanced development and growth, thanks to high content of omega-3 fatty acids once again. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is specifically important as it accumulates in the developing brain and eye, say the experts. This is why doctors always recommend expecting and nursing mothers to have daily dose of fish.

Increases brain’s grey matter and safeguards against ageing: In case you want to avoid age related deterioration of your cognitive functions, make sure you include fish in your regular diet. Studies have shown that fish works wonder in preventing you from falling prey to severe neurodegenerative ailments like Alzheimer’s disease. Not just this, fish may also increase your grey matter, the major functional tissue of your brain holding neurons that are responsible for processing information, storing memories and making you human.

Prevents and treats depression: Studies have shown that people who are fish eaters have much lesser chance to become depressed. Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial against depression and enhance the effectivity of antidepressants.