4 Reasons Why Chicory Coffee Is A Better Alternative To Regular Coffee

Chicory coffee has become a new healthier alternative to regular coffee, know all about its health benefits.

Chicory coffee is believed to have originated during the 1800s in France. According to historical reports, there was a shortage of coffee in France during that particular period and that is how the concept of chicory coffee had come up. As people started looking for a substitute for regular coffee beans, they began drinking coffee made out of chicory roots instead.

Chicory coffee has a nutty and woody aroma and it has become an excellent alternative for regular coffee especially for people who are looking to reduce their caffeine intake. You can consume this separately or along with your regular coffee. Instead of coffee beans, this is made from roasted chicory root.

Health Benefits Of Chicory Coffee

Here are some health benefits of Chicory coffee.

Improve Digestive Health: The root of this plant is an excellent source of fiber. It contain a large amount of inulin fiber which is a type of prebiotic that helps the growth of good bacteria in the gut. Fiber on the other hand is also known to better the digestive health and drinking chicory coffee can have similar impacts on our digestive system. Our gut microbiome has a string connection to diseases and health. Coffee made out of chicory roots helps in promoting its health.

Lower Blood Sugar: The presence of inulin in chicory roots may also help manage the levels of blood sugar in the body. However, the research done of the impact of chicory inulin on blood sugar is limited. Experts have stated that it may benefit insulin resistance and blood sugar.

Decrease Inflammation: Our immune system sometimes causes inflammations and that is quite normal. But, chronic inflammations of this kind can lead to serious conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart diseases and even cancer. Chicory root is known to have anti-inflammatory properties which are also present in the coffee made out of this plant.

Naturally Caffeine Free: Regular coffee is made from roasted, ground and brewed coffee beans. The amount of caffeine varies based on various factors but on an average there is about 92 mg of caffeine in them. Consuming excess amount of caffeine is not recommended for anyone. It can cause anxiety, heart palpitations, nausea, insomnia and restlessness. Coffee made out of chicory root on the other hand is naturally without caffeine. If you are aiming to reduce your caffeine intake, it is an excellent substitute for coffee. In order to cut down on caffeine consumption, some people drink this coffee along with their regular coffee by mixing a little bit of both while others drink just chicory coffee without mixing anything in it.

Might Not Be For Everyone

Aside from all the health benefits that chicory has, it is not recommended for everyone. For some people, it might trigger an allergic reaction or even cause certain symptoms like swelling, pain and tingling of the mouth.