Believe it or not, your morning routine can decide the outcome of your weight loss mission. Morning is the most important time of the day if you are looking to maintain good health parameters. It’s because the rest of the day is spent taking care of personal and professional liabilities. It’s the most beneficial time for the body because of body’s refreshed energy levels and its fast metabolism. Like few good habits can be a boon for your body, few mistakes may ruin it all for you. This stands true for your weight loss goal. If you are looking forward to shedding some pounds, make sure you stay away from these mistakes.

Mistake#1: Not having water as your first drink

Many people wake-up with a craving to drink a caffeinated beverage. There’s a common belief among people that a cup of tea or coffee, first thing in the morning, is refreshing and rejuvenating. It’s true that these may wake up completely, but it’s not a good practice to start your morning with any other drink than water. If you are looking to lose weight, make sure you drink one glass of lukewarm water when you get up. This flushes impurities out of the body ridding you of toxins that may restrict your weight loss plan. It puts metabolism to work and also take care of issues like high blood pressure. It also keeps your gut health in place promoting weight loss.

Mistake#2: Not taking the benefits of morning sun

You might be running late for work each morning but it’s important to breathe in and soak the goodness of morning sun. Also, after that once you start your day’s work routine, you hardly get time to go out in sun. This results in vitamin D deficiency in body. Researches have found that vitamin D deficiency is also linked with weight gain. Vitamin D helps controlling the appetite and suppressing the storage of fat cells thus promoting weight loss. It’s important to get in the natural form thus morning sun is important.

Mistake#3: Working out before breakfast

When you workout in the morning, the body is suddenly jolted to high intensity activity. This can make your hormones to go for a toss not promoting healthy weight loss. Though working out in the morning sets your body clock to make you fall asleep faster and on time. But, exercise before breakfast drains your energy making you feel hungrier. You end up eating more. Working out totally empty stomach can give rise to some gastronomical problems too. If you wish to work out in morning, get up an hour before to eat and digest a healthy breakfast.

Mistake#4: Heavy, carb-rich breakfast

It’s true that the body is in its fittest form in the morning, it still might not be a good idea to fill your stomach with fat and carb rich food. It’s important to take a heavy breakfast to cut on calories the rest of the day, but it has to be fibre-rich and balanced. Rather than focussing on stuffed breads and carbs, eat more of fruits, fresh juices, protein like eggs and green vegetables.