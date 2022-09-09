4 Healthy Diet Tips To Lower Risks Of Parkinson's Disease And Slow Its Progression

4 Healthy Diet Tips To Lower Risk Of Parkinson's Disease And Slow Its Progression

A new study sheds light on the connection between eating habits that can help lower risks of Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson's disease is a neurological condition that affects a person's ability to move. Research suggest that certain types of food and maintaining a specific kind of diet is linked to lowering the risks of getting Parkinson's. According to studies, making changes in your diet may also help some people control the symptoms of PD. The symptoms of PD stems from the function and health of the brain. A new study recently published by JAMA Network Open reveals a connection between eating habits and mortality rates for those with PD.

The study revealed that Parkinson's disease symptoms can reduced if one eats right. Foods like fava beans, fish oils and others which are very rich in antioxidants are necessary. Also make sure the food that you are having has enough amounts of vitamins like B1, C and D. They are also essential for PD. However, not all foods have similar positive effects on health when it comes to fighting against Parkinson's disease. Try to avoid foods like canned vegetables and fruits, yogurt, cheese, low fat milk and other food items that are high in saturated fat and cholesterol.

DIET TO LOWER RISKS OF PARKINSON'S DISEASES

A good diet is important to keep serious illnesses at bay. These following foods have been proven to be effective for Parkinson's disease.

Fish Oil And Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega 3-fatty acids have properties that can help improve neurotransmission, nerve inflammation and slow neuro-degeneration. If people increase their intake of omega-3 fatty acids and fish oils, they will be at a much lesser risk of developing Parkinson's disease. These supplements also work on slowing down the disease progression for someone who already has been diagnosed with it.

Fava Beans

The efficacy of fava beans has been proven to have amazing impact on Parkinson's disease. According to studies, it can slow the progression of the disease, have a marked improvement in the motor performance of people and it also does not have any side effects.

Foods Rich In Antioxidants

There are some unstable molecules in the body which are called free radicals. These free radicals are necessary for good health. But, in case there is some sort of imbalance in the body, the number of free radicals increases and this can cause serious damage to the DNA, fatty tissue and proteins in the body. When there are free radicals that are extra in the body, they can cause damage which is called oxidative stress. This happens when the number of free radicals become too high. This high number is unnecessary for the body. This can lead to cellular damage which can speed up the progression of the disease. Antioxidants on the other hand help balance these free radicals.

A Regular Healthy Diet

While the above foods may be beneficial for people with Parkinson's, it is most important for people with Parkinson's to focus on their diet as a whole.