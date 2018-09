We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So, if you don’t get any time to make breakfast then you can have your favourite fruits. Fruits provide various minerals and vitamins which help in the proper functioning of the body and can help prevent certain diseases. Fruits contain a high amount of fibre, keeps your stomach full for longer and also slows down the digestive process. One should consume fully ripened fruits. Fruits provide antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits which gives glowing skin and supports the immune system. So, have these fruit combos for your breakfast daily.

Cherry, Pineapple And Blueberry

Tart cherries provide relief from pain and help in muscle recovery as they are rich in phytonutrients, including anthocyanins which have anti-inflammatory benefits. Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain which stimulates protein digestion and lowers the inflammation of the gut. Blueberries are loaded with antioxidants which can revitalize your system.

Watermelon, Lemon And Goji Berry

Watermelons contain glutathione, a major detoxifying agent. It’s also fight against the free radicals because it is a good source of lycopene. Goji berries are required by the liver for detoxification because they are packed with antioxidants, iron and choline. Lemons contain antibacterial and antiviral properties. Just squeeze lemon over the fruits.

Strawberry, Kiwi And Grapefruit

These fruits help in boosting the immune system and fight sickness as they are an excellent source of vitamin C. Eating these fruits will prevent free radical damage that can lead to inflammation in the body.

Apple, Banana And Avocado

This fruit combination is best as pre-workout or post-workout snack. Avocados and bananas will provide quick energy to your body. Apples will keep you full for a longer period of time because they have a high fibre content.