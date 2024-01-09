4 Foods To Include In Your Diet To Combat Stress

Did you know that a spike in stress can affect your hormones, leading to your body holding on to more weight?

Stress has become an all-encompassing aspect of our lives. It is particularly active around the post-holiday period, when people are slowly adjusting to their routines and the weather is still cold. It, therefore, becomes necessary to eat healthy foods and exercise daily to combat stress.

Bhakti Arora Kapoor, a nutritionist, says that there are a few stress-busting foods that will ensure you are back on track in no time. "Say goodbye to the sugar crashes and hello to stress-fighting avocados packed with good fats, and brain-boosting berries full of vitamins," she states in an Instagram post.

According to the expert, the symptoms of stress include:

Digestive issues: "Stress diverts attention away from digestion," she says.

Weight gain: A spike in stress can affect your hormones, leading to your body holding on to the weight.

A spike in stress can affect your hormones, leading to your body holding on to the weight. High blood pressure: When you are stressed, blood vessels get constricted, hampering the normal flow of blood.

When you are stressed, blood vessels get constricted, hampering the normal flow of blood. High blood sugar: In stress, the body converts glucose to use it as an additional source of energy.

Which foods can combat stress?

Beets

The nutritionist says that beets are rich in nitric oxide that can help with the flow of blood. It regulates blood pressure. She suggests you can make a cold beet salad with pumpkin seeds, feta cheese and olive oil. Or you can add beets to your favourite roasted veggies.

Blueberries

According to the expert, blueberries reduce oxidative stress and enhance cognitive function. They protect the brain and promote a good mood. Have a bowl of blueberries, or you may add it to smoothies and oatmeal.

Avocado

It is rich in monounsaturated fats that support the health of the brain and regulate stress hormones. Also, it can maintain blood pressure and promote "overall stress resilience". Have it as a guacamole with veggies, says the expert.

Pomegranates

The expert says that it can fight oxidative damage that happens during stress. Rich in antioxidants, a regular intake of pomegranates in seed or juice form can have an "anti-depressant like activity" in the body. You can add it to your salad, or have a small bowl of pomegranates every day.