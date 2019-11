It’s a common adage—trust your gut. It’s because gut is the centre of the body and trusting it always lead you to a right way. From regulating weight to managing mood swings and anxiety, gut health plays a big role in maintaining overall wellbeing of the body. This is why it is literally (and figuratively too) important to maintain a heathy gut that can support the body.

The gut bacteria (also called the good bacteria) grow in our gut and the process starts as soon as we are born. Since birth, diet, lifestyle changes, routine habits and other factors impact the health of the gut. Apart from below listed habits, make sure you avoid alcohol, keep yourself hydrated and not take stress for better gut health. Therefore, here we list 5 routine habits that may be hurting your gut without you realising it. Make sure you know before it’s too late.

Lazing around, ignoring exercising isn’t good for gut health

Movement and working out is of prime importance to keep the gut happy. In the absence of movement, our digestive system doesn’t get enough movement to push the waste out of the body. N fact, exercising can positively impact the good bacteria growth. In the absence of exercise and proper workout, digestive issues like constipation crops up. To avoid sending your gut in bad space, make sure you workout at least there times a week even if it includes only running or brisk walking.

Unintentionally putting fibre out of your diet

Fibre keeps the gut going, always remember that. Take in the form of fruits and vegetables as much as possible. So, if you are a picky eater and exclude half of veggies and fruits from your diet, you gut is in deep trouble. Inadequate amount of fibre also leads to constipation making the digestion process tough for the body. This also helps in improving gut bacteria.

Consuming a lot of processed food adversely impacts gut health

As much as your taste buds love processed food, your gut repels it. Sugar and processed food are two biggest enemies of gut microbiome. Such food messes with the gut bacteria balance giving rise to multiple health issues. Experts believe that our body wasn’t designed as per the modern processed food and sugar consumption. Eliminate these from your diet, instead make whole grains your friend. It helps in maintaining good bacteria balance in gut.

Rushing with meals, eating in hurry

It’s said that when any meal is eaten in hurry, the gut is never able to extract and absorb maximum nutrients out of it. Therefore, even though you ate, there’s no gain your body got out of it. Science says that at least 20 to 30 minutes should be taken to finish a meal for the brain to signal that body is not full. Eating fast means eating more calories which again isn’t good for health.