Who doesn't crave for an icy sugary drink during this scorching heat? But sadly, the carbonated drinks you end up consuming isn't very good for your digestive system. These beverages can adversely affect your gut health and even bring down your immunity in the long run. Therefore, take a look at some healthy and refreshing detox citrus drinks, which are enough to hydrate your body. The best part is that you don't even have to compromise on taste. These lip-smacking coolers are great for strengthening your immune system and boosting metabolism.

Cucumber and Lemon Drink

Loaded with vitamin C, lemon cucumber detox water is the most popular drink to keep your system cool during summer. Not only does this water help you detox but, at the same time, it can make for a yummy go-to drink every time you crave for something cool.

Ingredients

1 litre regular water

½ a cucumber

1 lemon

4-5 mint leaves

How to

Cut the slices of cucumber and lemon.

Crush the mint leaves and add to the water.

Now, refrigerate the water overnight and drink in the morning or throughout the day.

Strawberry and Basil Drink

The punch of strawberry makes this detox drink absolutely delicious. This beverage is loaded with vitamin C, antioxidants and potassium. The addition of basil helps in making this cooler a perfect remedy for stomach issues. Both basil and strawberries help in boosting immunity.

Ingredients

1 liter water

8 fresh strawberries

3 lemon wedges

½ lemon juice

A handful of basil leaves.

How to

Add all the ingredients to the water

Make sure you tear the leaves. Doing this will release the flavour in the water.

Mix everything and refrigerate for 5-6 hours.

​Mango, Lemon and Pineapple Drink

Enjoy the taste of this amazing drink with every gulp. This detox water is a high source of antioxidants and vitamin C. Pineapple has bromelain, an enzyme that helps in digestion while mango helps in relieving gastrointestinal discomfort. Pineapple is a great source of vitamin C, B6, copper, magnesium, folate and fibers. This drink is great for strengthening your defense mechanism.

Ingredients

1 litre water

½ cup cubed mangoes and pineapple

3-4 lemon slices

How to

Add all the ingredients in water

Mix everything and refrigerate for 5-6 hours.

Watermelon, Mint and Ginger Drink

Watermelon contains 90 per cent water and, therefore, helps in keeping your body hydrated. It contains a decent amount of vitamin C and vitamin A, which are essential for good skin and immunity.

Ingredients

2 cup watermelon pieces

1 lemon sliced

1/4 cup loosely packed mint leaves

1/2 ginger peeled and sliced

3 cup drinking water chilled

3 cup ice cubes

How to