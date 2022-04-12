3 Watermelon Juice Recipes To Prevent Dehydration During Hot Weather

The scotching heat can leave you completely exhausted and dehydrated. Here are some of the easy recipes of watermelon fruit that you got to try this summer.

Summers are here, and so are the heatwaves! The season brings along several health challenges. From dehydration to heatstroke, summer days can be exhausting and tiring. Therefore, it is always advisable to keep yourself properly hydrated to beat the odds of the heat. During this season, an individual's level of sweating also goes up, which is one of the reasons why one feels like being drained out of water. Consuming a lot of liquids, and water is very important to stay fit. However, there is one fruit that can also work wonders for your overall health during the summers. Yes, we are talking about Watermelons. You must have heard a lot from your ancestors that a juicy wedge of watermelon never loses its appeal on a sweaty, summer day. This wonder juicy fruit does several great things for your body.

Why Watermelons?

Watermelon - the name says it all. This fruit is 92% water, which means it can help fill you up, cool you down, and fight bloat by helping to rid your body of excess sodium. Now, you can have a question regarding why one should choose watermelons over all the other fruits? It is so because this fruit has so much to offer you. Here are some of the amazing health benefits that you should know:

Watermelons are rich in electrolytes. It is rich in sodium and potassium that we lose through sweat. Watermelons are very filling. This fruit is also less in calorie content which makes it good for health-conscious people. It is also a great source of water that your body requires, especially during the summers. Good source of Vitamin C, A and Biotin.

3 Watermelon Juice Recipes To Beat The Heat

Try these 3 amazing, yet easy watermelon juice recipes to keep yourself super hydrated this summer. You are free to add more ingredients to your juice, such as fresh mint leaves, lemon juice, etc.

Classic Watermelon Juice

Ingredients required

Watermelon slice/cubes 1/2 tbsp of lemon juice Black salt Crushed ice

Steps to follow

Slide the watermelons and take out all the seeds, now take a blender and add cubes of freshly cut watermelons to it, add 1.2 tablespoons of lemon juice, a pinch of black salt, and some crushed ice. Now blend everything well, till the time you see a frothy layer on the top. Now, take a glass, add some crushed ice or some ice cubes, pour the blended juice into the glass and serve it chilled.

Watermelon-Mint Punch

Ingredients required

Watermelon slices/cubes A handful of mint leaves Pinch of black salt Crushed ice

Steps to follow

In a blender, add the watermelon slices or cubes, and a handful of mint leaves. Now blend everything well (without water). Now, take a glass and pour the watermelon juice. You can optionally sprinkle some black salt and some crushed ice. Garnish the juice with some fresh mint leaves.

Watermelon Popsicles

Who doesn't like Popsicles? What if we tell you that watermelon Popsicles are one thing that you can easily make at home and beat the summer heat? Try this recipe:

Ingredients required

Watermelon cubes without seeds Tablespoons Sugar or jaggery powder Teaspoons Lemon juice

Steps to follow

Take a blender, add watermelon slices or cubes (without seeds), now add sugar to your taste and blend it well. Sieve the liquid mixture if required. Add the lemon juice and stir to combine. Now take popsicle moulds and pour the juice into them. Put this in the fridge and voila! tasty and juicy watermelon popsicles are ready.