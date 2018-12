Vitamin D can help you to build stronger bones, it is essential for overall brain and body health as well. Optimal vitamin D levels can help you to boost your mood, brain function, and may improve your well-being. Vitamin D may be involved in the healthy regulation of genes. Vitamin D gets converted by the liver and kidney into a hormone called as secosteroid which is vital for your brain functioning and its receptors can be found throughout the brain. Vitamin D plays a major role in your brain’s early development, its ongoing maintenance, and healthy mood and cognitive functions, which include learning and making memories.

Low levels of vitamin D can wreak your well-being. You may feel tired, there will be a constant bone and back pain, depression, anxiety, hair loss, muscle pain and low mood. Every tissue in the body has vitamin D receptors, along with your brain, heart, muscles, and immune system, which means vitamin D is essential at every level for the functioning of your body. Moreover, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which is a mood disorder having depressive symptoms, occurs during the dark times of the year when there is little sunshine, coinciding with the sudden drop in vitamin D levels in the body. According to studies, SAD may be due to changing levels of vitamin D3, that affect serotonin levels in your brain. So, here is how you can get your daily dose of vitamin D and stay healthy.

1: You should get a good night’s sleep

Lack of sleep can increase your irritability, moodiness, tiredness and poor judgment. So, to remain at the top of your game, you should see to it that you get 7-9 hours of sleep every night. Getting appropriate levels of sunlight during the day, or from vitamin D rich foods can also help maintain your body’s natural production of serotonin. In the evening, the brain tends to convert serotonin into melatonin, the sleep hormone which enhances your chance of getting a good night’s sleep. So, sleep well and stay active!

2: You should soak up in the sun

If getting sufficient levels of UVA (ultraviolet A) rays from the sun proves difficult during the winter months, then you should try to go on a vacation to a sunny destination which can help you to get your daily dose of vitamin D.

3: You should eat a diet rich in vitamin D

You should make sure that you get some vitamin D via your food too. Include foods like salmon, oysters, egg yolks, mushrooms, soy milk, orange juice, cereals and so on. So, don’t forget to follow these amazing tips!