The COVID-19 pandemic has unsettled our lives. As we grapple with this deadly infection, it’s time for us to be extra cautious not only about the novel coronavirus but also about our overall health and well-being. Experts are of the opinion that alongside maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene, we need to rev up our immune function and stay active with regular exercises in these trying times. Fruit and vegetable smoothies have always been considered to be good additions to our meals. This is because they provide an optimal balance of nutrients. Moreover, their healthy components reach your bloodstream directly. Also, it’s easier for your body to digest smoothies. Now, they are even more necessary as they can act as immune boosters while making for power-packed pre- and post-workout meals. So, what are you waiting for? Put your blender to a good use and whip up some smoothies to stay in fine fettle amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Banana, almond and date smoothie: Make this summer drink in minutes

BANANA, BEETROOT, RASPBERRIES AND DATES SMOOTHIE

This breakfast smoothie is a nutritious way to kickstart your day. You can also have it after you are done with your workout session. Bananas are a great source of easy-to-digest sugar and natural electrolytes which your body needs every day. They contain potassium that helps in regulating body fluids and prevent muscle cramps. Beetroot, on the hand, is rich in nitric oxide, that lowers blood pressure and improves cardiovascular health. Raspberries are an excellent source of vitamin C. To add sweetness to this smoothie, mix a few dates as it improves digestion. Also Read - Smoothies can make you fat if you don’t avoid these mistakes

AVOCADO, KALE AND MANGO SMOOTHIE

The combo of vitamin-packed kale with mango makes for an unusually delicious smoothie. Kale contains vitamins A, K, C and B6, as well as calcium, potassium and antioxidants. This green vegetable is incredibly high in essential nutrients and low in carbs, making it essential for optimal muscle function. Mangoes, on the hand other hand, are a great source of protein, fibre and carbs which are exactly what you need after a rigorous workout. Additionally, avocados are stuffed with potassium and heart-healthy monounsaturated fat which keep you full in fewer calories. This nutrient-dense improves your cardiovascular health too. Also Read - 4 remedies to cleanse your colon naturally

GREEN GINGER SMOOTHIE

A green smoothie can be a great addition to your meals. Rich in iron, spinach is the key ingredient in this smoothie. Its antioxidants and high volumes of vitamins B and C increase your exercise performance and help protect the red blood cell membrane of your body. This ensures sufficient oxygen supply from your lungs to the important tissues of the body. Add some pineapple to the smoothie as a sweetener which has enzymes that can fight inflammation and ease digestion. You can also mix a few cashew nuts to combine protein and healthy fats naturally. Another good addition could be hemp seeds. They are packed with omega-3 and omega-6s fatty acids and magnesium. In the end, top your drink with coconut water, fresh lemon juice, fresh ginger and blend all of these ingredients together. This vegetable smoothie a lower concentration of sugar and increased fibre content.