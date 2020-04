As the mercury rises, one should drink more fluids to ward off dehydration. Besides water, fruit and vegetable juices are good options to keep your body hydrated. Fruits and vegetables are also packed with nutrients that can help boost your immunity during this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

As we all are stuck in our homes amidst lockdown and can hardly step out for our basic essential needs, having homemade juices is the best option now. Even though packaged vegetable and fruit juices are easily available in the market, going all-organic at this time can not only prove to be safer but may also improve your overall health. Home-made unsweetened fruit and vegetable juices can also be a good alternative to unhealthy snacking while at home during the lockdown. You may try making these three simple, organic juice recipes.The best thing about these juices is that you can make it with limited ingredients available in your kitchen.Learn how to make them and their health benefits-

Carrot and turmeric juice

Packed with the goodness of carrots, turmeric, orange and ginger, this nutritious juice can help you lose weight and detox your skin. The main ingredient of this beverage is turmeric which is known as one of the most beneficial spices in your kitchen. It contains anti-inflammatory properties and has curcumin which protects your body against the risk of arthritis, bowel diseases, heart problems and more.

How to make it

Peel the skin of a 2-3 cm of turmeric and 1 cm of ginger root and roughly chop the two roots.

Wash and peel 3 medium sized carrots and blend them with 3 orange slices, turmeric and ginger bits.

Keep blending until you get a smooth juice-like consistency.

Now you can either strain the pulp (it contains fibre compounds) or have it along with the juice.

Active apple juice

Not only this fruit juice has tons of benefits but it is a sweet treat too. Apple juice is loaded with nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, Vitamin E, vitamin K and folate which give your body with lots of energy while keeping your cholesterol levels low.

How to make

Wash 4 apples thoroughly.

Cut them into half removing the seeds and their core.

Add them to a blender with half a lemon juice, half inch ginger piece, 1 cup of water and a handful of basil

Blend the things together and it’s ready to serve

Spinach cucumber juice

Spinach and cucumber juice is a great summer beverage to have. This drink comes with a plenty of benefits. While spinach makes your hair healthier, cucumbers along with nutrients like Vitamin C, K, magnesium, potassium, contain lots of water which helps you in staying hydrated during the hot weather.

How to make