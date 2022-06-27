3 Healthy Monsoon Recipes That Can Help Strengthen Your Immune System

Here is a list of delectable monsoon-friendly recipes curated by Chef Ranveer Brar to keep you satiated amid the intense rain!

After a hot summer, monsoon showers are joyful and enjoyable. But it's no secret that during the monsoon season, our immunity weakens. We all wonder what to eat and what to forego during this season. The first step in preventing various health issues, such as colds, coughs, and digestive issues, is to adopt ingredients that boost your immunity. The one and only key to good health lie in what you eat... yes, your diet plays a major role when it comes to a healthy life. Here is a list of delectable monsoon-friendly recipes curated by Chef Ranveer Brarto keep you satiated amid the intense rain! To brighten your monsoon glooms, gather your loved ones and eat these wholesome and delicious snacks!

Dry Fruit Ladoo

Ingredients You Need

20 ml chocolate syrup

40gm superfine sugar

1tbsp water

1 tbsp melted butter

20gm pistachios

20gm almonds

20gm cashews

tbsp baking soda

Equipment Needed

1 non-stick saucepan

1 spatula

1 regular bowl

Method

Take a pan and add the sugar in pan and caramelize the sugar till golden brown

Now, add the dry fruits (almonds, pistachios, cashews), baking soda, and chocolate syrup

Pour on a greased surface to cool a bit and roll into laddoos.

Jowar Ladoo with Strawberry Flavour

Ingredients

cup strawberry syrup

cup slivered almonds

tbsp cardamom powder

tsp dry ginger powder

2 tbsp roasted chironji

1 tsp ghee

1 cup jaggery or gud

3 cups roasted puffed jowar

Equipment Needed

1 non-stick saucepan

1 non-stick spoon

1 ladle

2 glasses

Method

Take a pan or a large Kadai, heat ghee and add jaggery.

Keep the flame low and stir the mixture continuously until the jaggery melts.

Now, add strawberry syrup and stir on low flame, till it turns frothy. Check the consistency by dropping syrup into a bowl of water. It should form a soft ball.

Turn off the flame and add dry roasted murmura (bhel) and mix gently.

Add roasted puffed jowar, slivered almonds, cardamom powder, dry ginger powder and roasted chironji.

Mix until mixture is well combined and jaggery syrup is coated well.

Grease your hand with ghee or wet your hand with water.

Prepare ladoo when the mixture is still warm.

Ragi Pancake

Ingredients

1 tbsp caramel syrup

1 cup toasted ragi flour

1 cup toasted flax seeds powder

1 tbsp baking soda

Pinch of salt

1 cup curd

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp vanilla essence

cup milk

1 tbsp butter

Equipment Needed

1 mixing bowl

1 non-stick pan

1 serving plate

Method

Add in all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix well.

Rest the batter for 10 minutes.

Grease the non-stick pan with butter on medium heat

Pour 1 ladle of batter and spread it, drizzle some butter and flip and cook it from both sides.

Transfer the pancakes on a serving plate. Drizzle caramel syrup and serve.