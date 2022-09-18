3 Healthy Chocolate Recipes To Satisfy Your Sugar Cravings

70-80 per cent of dark chocolates are not only nutritious but also come with some amazing health benefits. Take a look at some of the exciting health benefits of dark chocolates.

Are you a chocolate lover, but had to leave it because of health concerns? We get you! Chocolates are rich in sugar content which makes them unhealthy, but there is a better form of the same, a raw one actually, which one can consume even when trying to stay healthy. Trust us, it won't cause you health problems. Know what we are talking about here? Dark chocolates. 70-80 per cent of dark chocolates are not only nutritious but also come with some amazing health benefits. Take a look at some of the exciting health benefits of dark chocolates:

Rich in antioxidants Good for lowering blood pressure Good for blood flow Raises HDL and protects LDL from oxidation Reduces the risk of suffering heart diseases Improves brain function

Who doesn't like chocolates? But, what if we make healthy recipes using the same? Check out the recipes below:

Choco-Oats Energy Bars

Ingredients

Rolled oats Dark chocolate bar Desiccated coconut Organic honey Dark chocolate almond butter Seeds mix Nuts mix

Method

Lightly roast the rolled oats. Add nuts and seeds to it, and roast all the ingredients well. Now, add desiccated coconut. Take out the mixture in a bowl, and add more seeds and dark chocolates to it. Grease a bowl, add the complete mixture to it, and press it hard. Keep it inside the fridge for an hour or so! now cut into bars. Store it in the fridge.

Kesar Chocolate Phirni Recipe

Ingredients

Low-fat milk 1 Litre Jaggery 100 gm Grated Dark chocolate 100 Green Cardamom ( Elaichi powder) 10 gm Rose Water 10 ml Soaked Rice Paste 100 gms

Method

Boil the low-fat milk in a thick pan. Add soaked rice paste to the milk. Once the milk starts boiling after the rice is cooked 80 percentage Add all the ingredients one at a time Finally, add rose water Served In Kullhad and garnish with grated dark chocolate

Chocolate Pani Puri

Ingredients

Dark chocolate sauce Millet/sooji puri Baking soda Yoghurt Sev Namkeen

Method for Making Pani Puri

1 cup sooji (Rava or semolina), fine and unroasted 160 grams

Teaspoon baking soda or 3 to 4 pinches

1 tablespoon almond flour

6 tablespoon water or add as required

teaspoon salt or add as required

1 teaspoon olive/avocado oil for the dough

Use an air-fryer to make the puris

Method Chocolate Pani Puri

Take the Pani Puri and cut a round opening on top of it Then fill in the Pani Puri with yoghurt, use a piping bag At last, add some dark chocolate sauce & top it with some sev namkeen (as per your choice)

(With special inputs from Chief Narayan Dutt Sharma, Culinary Head of Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited)