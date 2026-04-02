17,000 ice candies, lassi glasses laced with chemicals seized in Hyderabad: What FSSAI rules say on food additives

As temperatures rise so does the risk of food contamination across India. Officials from the Commissioner's Task Force estimated the total value of the seized items worth over Rs. 5 lakh.

As the summer season increases the demand for treats like ice creams and lassi a recent raid in Hyderabad has brought hygiene and food safety concerns back into focus. A team led by officials from the Commissioner's Task Force along with local police raided an ice cream unit in Mehdipatnam and uncovered what they described as alarming conditions in which food products were being prepared and distributed.

According to police the unit operating under the name 'Aliya Ice Cream Parlour' was allegedly manufacturing ice creams and lassi using poor-quality ingredients in unhygienic surroundings. The owner who is a 24-year-old resident of the area was arrested for reportedly supplying these products across different parts of the city.

Officials seized items worth over Rs. 5 lakh

During the raid authorities seized large numbers of stock including ice creams, lassi packets and hundreds of pre-filled glasses. Raw materials such as curd, sugar, citric acid and flavouring agents were also recovered from the spot. Machinery used in production and packaging along with refrigerators and storage materials were taken into custody. Officials estimated the total value of the seized items worth over Rs. 5 lakh.

What raised serious concern was not just the scale of the operation but the conditions under which the summer treats were made. Evidence such as pictures and videos that have now gone viral on the internet from the site reportedly showed ingredients stored directly on dirty floors, along with improper handling and storage practices.

Why food safety matters in summer?

Food safety becomes even more important as we gradually step into the summer months because rising temperatures can create an ideal environment for bacteria to grow rapidly in dairy-based and sugary products like ice creams and lassi. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) warns that maintaining hygiene during food preparation and storage is non-negotiable to prevent contamination and foodborne illnesses.

Health risks associated with toxic additives

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cautions that handling and storing food in a poor environment are among some of the leading causes of foodborne diseases across the globe. It is important to note that these habits can lead to a wide range of health risks such as:

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Food poisoning

Diarrhoea

vomiting

Stomach infections

Other health risks according to Dr. Shrey Srivastava, Senior Consultant of Internal Medicine at Sharda Hospital that a person can develop when they come in contact with toxic additives include:

Liver damage

Kidney issues

Dizziness

Confusion

The doctor further notes that children can be more susceptible to the adverse effects of the chemicals. He emphasised that food safety inspections should be taken seriously in order to avoid unnecessary health hazards. This is not an isolated incident we have witnessed. In March the FSSAI shut down a similar ice cream manufacturing unit in Indore after inspections revealed multiple safety violations including the use of unsafe water.

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