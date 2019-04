Looking at yourself in the mirror can be quite frustrating if you are not able to accomplish your weight-loss goals even after working out religiously, following low-calorie diets trying and everything else that Google suggests. Well, there could be many things going wrong in your weight-loss plan. In fact, there is no blanket rule for losing those extra kilos that suits all. What works for your friend may not fit your bills because the constitution of every human body is different. So, it is best to consult a nutritionist and a fitness expert for a tailor-made weight-loss plan suited to your conditions.

However, there are certain foods that you can trust blindfolded while you are working hard to lose weight. From enhancing your body’s metabolism to keeping your immune system strong, these foods do it all for you. They have the power to melt the fats deposited in your body. They can play a significant role in giving you the body of your dreams by controlling your appetite, revving up your metabolism and increasing your calorie burning capacity. Here is a list of 10 power foods for weight loss that you can choose from.

Green Tea

Known as one of the healthiest beverages available, green tea is capable of increasing fat burning capacity of your body and helping in weight loss. It contains caffeine and antioxidants like epigallocatechin gallate, which are known to boost metabolism. Also, its high concentration of minerals, vitamins and low-calorie density, will help in your weight-loss goals. It is important to break the body fat efficiently in order to melt it. There are certain compounds resent in green tea which help in doing so by boosting the effects of some fat-burning hormones. Also, this natural drink potentially reduces your appetite, making you consume fewer calories.

Kiwi

Being a rich source of dietary fibre, kiwi keeps you full for long. This keeps your hunger pangs at bay, reducing your calorie intake. This fruit also improves your gut health. Kiwi contains high amount of a natural enzyme called actinidin, which helps in digestion by breaking down protein in your body. Eating kiwi daily can increase your bowel movement, says a study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology. Its low-calorie count, and high mineral content make it an ideal choice for people on weight-loss mission.

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are linked to lower risk of obesity, says a study published in the journal Nutrition Reviews. Their high fibre content can potentially keep you full for longer making you eat less. Apart from being a rich source of magnesium, iron, vitamin B and protein, pumpkin seeds have essential fatty acids that keep your blood vessels healthy and lower unhealthy cholesterol in your bloodstream. Additionally, these seeds are jam-packed with zinc, which helps in boosting your body’s metabolism. A poor metabolism can act as a hindrance in your weight loss efforts significantly. Therefore, it is essential to keep your metabolism up and running when you are trying to shed those extra kilos. You can have pumpkin seeds in different forms: Raw, dry-roasted or soaked.

Mushrooms

Eating mushrooms can keep your calorie intake restricted while taking care of your nutritional requirements. They contain essential nutrients like potassium, pantothenic acid, riboflavin, niacin, selenium and copper. Also, they are rich in fibre, which means, you will feel full in lesser calories. Other benefits: They are cholesterol-free and low in sodium

Brown rice

Brown rice is a less processed wholegrain that is packed with healthy nutrients and bran, unlike white rice. It is high in minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. Also, this version of rice is jam-packed with manganese that plays a significant role in boosting metabolism, blood sugar regulation, and bone development. If you are planning to lose weight, consider replacing white rice with brown rice as its fibre content is much higher. Opting for fiber-rich foods will help you consume fewer calories overall. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, people with highest intake of fiber have a 49 per cent reduced risk of major weight gain than those with lowest fiber intake.Also, brown rice contains plant compounds known as lignans, that lower the concentration of fat in your blood and reduce your blood pressure as well.

Apples

Three apples a day can keep those extra kilos away, says a study published in the journal Nutrition. This holds true as apples are water and fibre-rich foods that fill you up in lesser calories. A medium-sized apple only adds 95 calories to your daily calorie intake. They keep you away from unhealthy options that can sabotage your weight-loss missions. Another study published in the above-mentioned journal has revealed that loading up on fibre is associated with lower body weight and reduced risk of obesity.

Dark green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables like broccoli, spinach, cabbage, okra, etc. are known for a plethora of health benefits including weight-loss. Being rich in potassium, they can help in preventing fluid retention in your body, building muscles, and releasing energy efficiently. An important nutrient, folate is present in green vegetables that helps in the breaking down of fats and carbohydrates from food. They are also rich in fibre that prevents you from overeating and ensures gut health too. Moreover, these vegetables are a good source of calcium that enhances the weight loss process by up to 60 per cent, says a study published in the International Journal of Obesity. Green vegetables are known to contain weight-reducing phytochemicals.

Lemons

Drinking lemon water suppress fat accumulation in your body, helping in reducing your weight. It is extremely low in calories and keeps you hydrated helping in the breakdown of fats. Staying hydrated also helps reduce water retention that is linked to weight gain. Lemon enhances the function of your mitochondria, a type of organelle that generates energy. This leads to subsequent weight loss. Apart from these benefits, the high content of vitamin C and antioxidants in lemons also keeps several ailments away, starting from high blood pressure and heart disease to stokes.

Tomatoes

Those who are on a calorie-restricted diet, should go for tomatoes as 100 grams of tomatoes contain only 18 calories. Also, they are rich in an antioxidant known as lycopene that can increases your body’s metabolism naturally and helps in reducing weight. Moreover, they enhance the production of the amino acid called Carnitine, which plays a vital role in the regulation of fatty acid and increasing your body’s fat burning ability.

Hot Peppers

A study published in the Biophysical Journal has revealed that an active compound called capsaicin present in hot peppers can help you burn extra calories and fat. It can also boost your body’s metabolic rate and speed up the weight loss process. Another study published in the journal Appetite states that consuming red pepper with every meal can suppress your appetite by increasing feelings of fullness and decreasing food cravings.