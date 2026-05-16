10 cooling summer foods that may help women manage PCOS symptoms naturally

Cooling summer foods like cucumber, berries and yoghurt may help women with PCOS manage inflammation, hydration, digestion and hormonal balance during extreme heat conditions.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 16, 2026 7:16 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dt. Deepali Sharma

With the spike in temperatures women who have been diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) may have a harder time coping with symptoms such as bloating, fatigue, inflammation and hormonal imbalance. There's no specific cure for PCOS but it's believed that eating cooling and nutrient-rich foods during the summer season can help maintain hormone health, enhance insulin resistance and keep the body hydrated.

Cooling summer foods for PCOS

Experts also recommend that women who struggle with PCOS must also consume foods high in fibre, antioxidants, healthy fats and water content particularly in the summer months when dehydration and heat stress can exacerbate symptoms. Here are ten summer foods that help keep women cool and help them deal with PCOS better according to Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi:

Summer foods for PCOS. (Image: AI Generated)

Cucumber: The cucumber is a very watery summer vegetable. It can help relieve bloating, aid digestion and help to cool the body. It is also low in calories and fibre making it a good choice for those who are trying to manage their weight particularly for women with PCOS.

Watermelon: Packed with water and antioxidants like lycopene watermelon may help reduce inflammation and keep the body hydrated. PCOS is also associated with chronic inflammation so watermelon may be a welcome treat during the summer months.

Coconut water: Natural coconut water is a great electrolyte rich drink in hot weather. It may help keep water balance and facilitate energy balance without additional sugars from soft drinks.

Mint: Mint has a natural cooling effect which may be useful for digestion and settling the body heat. Other research indicates that spearmint tea can stimulate the reduction of androgen levels in women suffering from PCOS thereby helping to control symptoms such as acne and excess hair growth.

Yoghurt: Yoghurt is a source of probiotics that help to balance out the gut which is integral to the balance of hormones. It is also packed with protein and calcium making it a good choice of summer snack for women with PCOS. Although experts suggest using unsweetened yoghurt.

PCOS symptoms. (Image: AI Generated)

Importance of adjusting summer diet

Leafy greens: Greens such as spinach are a good source of iron and magnesium as well as antioxidants. These nutrients are shown to have anti-inflammatory properties and boost metabolism. They also contain an ideal amount of fibre to keep them cooling and have a low glycaemic index making them perfect for PCOS-friendly meals.

Berries: Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries are loaded with antioxidants and fibre. The fruits can help to manage blood sugar levels and lower oxidative stress both of which are prevalent with PCOS.

Chia seeds: They contain a high amount of omega 3, fibre and protein. Soaking them in water produces a cooling effect and can aid with digestion, curb appetite and improve insulin sensitivity.

Lemon water: Experts also suggest that starting the day off with lemon water can be a great way to hydrate and improve digestion. Lemon which is rich in vitamin C is also good for immunity and could help fight oxidative stress associated with hormonal imbalance.

Bottle gourd: They are a light and cooling vegetable suitable for consumption during summers. It contains no calories and has a high water content which is good for hydration and weight loss.

In addition to eating a healthy diet experts recommend that women with PCOS also practice regular exercise, stress reduction, good sleep habits and hydration. Minor adjustments to diet particularly in summer can have a positive impact on general health and the proper functioning of hormones.

This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before making dietary or lifestyle changes for PCOS.

You may like to read