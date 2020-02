Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But if you have unhealthy foods at the start of the day, then skipping this meal will make more sense. This does not, however, mean that we are telling you to not eat breakfast. You must start the day with a healthy and wholesome meal. This is important not only from a weight loss point of view but also for overall health. Today, health tips from us will reveal a few yummy foods that will just make you fall with love with your breakfast.

A healthy and nutritious start to the day will save you from many digestive issues and keep you full till lunch. It will improve your mood and energise you for the whole day. So, just follow our health tips today and take a pledge to include these healthy foods in your breakfast. And, believe us, you will soon be thrilled to see the difference that it makes.

Eggs

These are super delicious and easy to cook. You can boil it or fry it. Have it any which way you want. It will keep you full for longer and also help you control your blood sugar levels. You will not overeat later, and this means you don’t gain weight too. The lutein and zeaxanthin antioxidants in the yolk will protect your eyes from cataracts and macular degeneration and choline will keep your brain and liver healthy.

Cottage cheese

This is loaded with protein, which jump starts your metabolism and increases satiety. It keeps you full till lunch time. It also contains linoleic acid (CLA), which helps you lose weight. It will fuel your body and help you get through the day in a state of high energy. This is a perfect food for breakfast.

Oatmeal

If you love cereals, then this is perfect for you. Loaded with fibre, it can reduce cholesterol and induce a sense of fullness. It is also rich in antioxidants and this makes it good for heart health. These are gluten free.

Berries

For a super antioxidant punch, load you breakfast plate with berries. You can have anything from blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries or maybe just a mix of everything. These are low in sugar are high in fibre. This is what makes them the perfect breakfast food.