Diet For Breastfeeding Mothers: Top 10 Nutritional Foods You Must Eat During Lactation Period

What diet should a lactating mother follow in order to stay healthy? Take clues from the article below.

It can be said that lactation is an extension of pregnancy as far as an infant's dependence on the mother is concerned. Breastmilk is very rich in proteins and protective, it seeds and nurtures the microbiome with beneficial bacteria, until it is fully mature. To support breastfeeding, a mother's body undergoes several physiological changes and the requirements of the body increase. The effects of any nutrition inadequacies during this period can adversely affect the total quantity of milk produced, although the quality of milk might be maintained at the cost of maternal tissues.

In this article, we explore what dietary nutritional elements a lactating/breastfeeding mother is required to add to their daily routine post-pregnancy. To help us understand the diet chart better, we have Priyanka Lulla, clinical dietician at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, with us.

Nutritional Values To Keep In Mind During Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding mothers need more calories to meet their requirements while breastfeeding, especially the first six months of lactation since the infant should be exclusively breastfed during that time. The number of additional calories needed for a breastfeeding mother is also dependent on her age, body mass index, activity level, and extent of breastfeeding (exclusively breastfeeding vs breastfeeding and formula feeding).

Protein intake should be also increased with a focus on good quality proteins from lean meats like chicken and fish, dairy, eggs and soya . Researches show that high-quality proteins are required for adequate milk production.

. Researches show that high-quality proteins are required for adequate milk production. Since the percentage of fat in the milk is higher, dietary fats and essential fatty acids are also equally imperative to meet energy needs and avoid any essential fatty acid deficiency during this crucial period.

There is an increased requirement for micronutrients like iron, calcium, vitamin A, B-complex vitamins, and ascorbic acid. Mother's milk contains calcium which is directly utilized for the growth of the baby's bones and hence the increased needs must be met. Rich sources of calcium include milk and milk products, millets like ragi, nuts and oilseeds like sesame seeds. Rich sources of iron include green leafy vegetables, lean meats, legumes, nuts, and oilseeds.

Since the calorie requirement is high, the ICMR has also recommended increased needs for B-complex vitamins like thiamine, niacin, and folic acid for energy metabolism.

Herbs For Lactating Mothers

Galactagogues are molecules used to induce, maintain, and increase milk production in lactating mothers. These molecules are present in certain food items like fenugreek seeds, sesame seeds, fennel seeds, garden cress seeds, basil, yams, beets, carrots, green leafy vegetables, flaxseeds, garlic, ground, Suva. Researchers suggest that most of these galactagogues exert their effects through the interaction of dopamine receptors which leads to an increased prolactin production and hence augmenting milk supply.

The Right Indian Diet For Breastfeeding Mothers

Food preparations that can be included in lactating mother's diet for improved milk production are ragi and fenugreek seed ladoos with jaggery, ground ladoos, porridges with nuts and oilseeds, millet pancakes with fresh fruits, smoothies with fruits and leafy vegetables, Suva water, milkshakes, chicken soup with vegetables.

Some foods should be avoided during this phase like excessive caffeine, alcohol consumption, fish with high mercury content and highly processed foods since these components are transferred to the breastmilk and therefore the baby. It is imperative to focus on the consumption of whole foods which are more nutritionally dense and minimally processed.

