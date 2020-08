Brisk walking, or nonaerobic exercise, which included leg lifts, sit-ups, and stretching, are good options for you. You can also take up cycling and swimming on a regular basis besides going for a run. @Shutterstock

Prostate cancer is common in older men and in almost 90 per cent of cases, it is localized. In other words, the cancer is confined to the prostate gland. This makes it easier to treat. In many cases, patients prefer to monitor this cancer instead of rushing in for invasive treatment procedures like surgery and radiation therapy. For this, you have to go in for tests every six months. A doctor will ask you to undergo a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test and digital rectal exam. You may also be asked to go in for a repeat prostate biopsy within the first year and then periodically in the future. Your doctor will probably look at other treatment options only if there are any changes in your test results. Also Read - Amazing health benefits of working out on a stationary bike

But a cancer diagnosis can be devastating and often a patient is at a loss about what to do when faced with such a diagnosis. Therefore, it is better to take precautionary measures well before you experience any symptoms. A proactive attitude will go a long way in saving you the heartache of a prostate cancer diagnosis. A change in lifestyle, regular exercise and a proper diet can help you bring down this risk considerably. Also Read - Best workouts that will give you a sexy butt and toned thighs

Eat right to avoid a prostate cancer diagnosis

The right diet can go a long way in significantly bringing down your risk of prostate cancer. Try and avoid red and processed meat, refined carbs, fast food and sugar. These foods increase inflammation and it may trigger cancer growth. Instead, load up on fresh fruits and vegetables, legumes, fatty fish, eggs and grains. Avoid carbonated and sweetened drinks and stay away from alcohol and tobacco. Watch your portion size and don’t overeat. Cut down on your salt intake too and have healthy fats like olive oil, avocado and nuts. The Mediterranean diet is the best. Moreover, this diet will help you lose weigh if you are overweight. Obesity is one of the leading causes of prostate cancer. So, losing weight will bring down your risk. Also Read - Strength training: The best fitness workout to boost overall health

Regular exercise is important

According to a study published in European Urology, vigorous activity may bring down your risk of prostate cancer significantly. Researchers the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health came to this conclusion after analyzing data from 49,160 men ages 40 to 75 who were followed for 26 years. According to them, men exercised vigorously had a 25 per cent lower risk of developing aggressive prostate cancer compared with men who exercised the least. Brisk walking, or non-aerobic exercise, which included leg lifts, sit-ups, and stretching, are good options for you. You can also take up cycling and swimming on a regular basis besides going for a run.

You can also take up Kegels, which are great for men with prostate cancer because they can help control incontinence without medication or surgery. It also helps with erectile dysfunction. To perform this exercise, tighten and release your pelvic floor muscles. Do this as many times as you wish.