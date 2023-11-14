Diabetes Diet Tips: How To Control High Blood Sugar Levels At Home Naturally Without Medication

Suffering from diabetes? We have got the right diet that can help you manage your blood sugar levels naturally at home.

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years) are living with diabetes around the globe. This number is expected to rise to 643 million by 2030. 3 in 4 adults with diabetes live in low- and middle-income countries. Managing diabetes involves a combination of medication, lifestyle changes, and dietary modifications. Currently, a lot of research is also being done to understand the role of nutritional supplements for their potential benefits and limitations in the context of diabetes care. In this article, we will explore the world of nutritional supplements for diabetes and what you need to know about them.

We spoke to Dr Meghana Pasi, Nutrition Consultant, Arogya World, to understand more about diabetes diet and tips to control high blood sugar levels with the right nutrition.

Types of Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes: This is caused by an autoimmune reaction where the body attacks itself and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. As a result, individuals with Type 1 diabetes require insulin injections to regulate their blood sugar levels.

Type 2 Diabetes: This is more common and often develops later in life. It is characterized by insulin resistance, where the body's cells do not respond effectively to insulin. Lifestyle changes, including dietary modifications, exercise, and medications, help in managing Type 2 diabetes.

Role of Nutrition in Diabetes Management

Diet plays a pivotal role in the effective management of diabetes, with the primary objectives being the regulation of blood sugar levels, weight control, and the reduction of complications.

To achieve these goals, individuals with diabetes must pay careful attention to their dietary choices.

Carbohydrate management is a fundamental aspect of this strategy, involving the monitoring and control of carbohydrate intake; considering the glycemic index of foods and portion sizes. Incorporating high-fiber foods like whole grains, legumes, and vegetables can aid in stabilizing blood sugar levels. Opting for healthy fats, such as those found in avocados, nuts, and olive oil, is crucial for heart health, particularly for those with diabetes. The inclusion of lean protein sources like poultry, fish, and tofu can promote satiety and help manage blood sugar. Portion control is emphasized to prevent overheating and maintaining stable blood sugar levels while consuming regular, balanced meals at consistent intervals is essential for preventing spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels.

Nutritional Supplements for Diabetes

Nutritional supplements are products designed to complement a person's diet and provide essential nutrients. While they are not a substitute for a well-balanced diet and appropriate medical treatment, some supplements may offer benefits for people with diabetes:

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Fish oils, some vegetable oils like canola and soybean, walnuts, and wheat germ are good sources of Omega-3. However, one can also get Omega-3 3 from supplements like capsules or oils. Research reveals that Omega-3 helps lower triglycerides and raise HDL in people with diabetes.

Chromium

Some studies suggest that chromium supplements may improve insulin sensitivity. Chromium is a metal and an essential trace mineral, naturally occurring in meat, fish, fruits, vegetables, spices, and whole wheat. As a supplement, it is sold as chromium picolinate, chromium chloride, and chromium nicotinate and is safe for use, however, if taken over long periods, it can affect the kidneys.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon supplements may help lower blood sugar levels, but their impact is typically modest, and individual responses can vary. Try adding cinnamon to desserts, cereals/ oatmeal, or sprinkle it on your coffee to perk up the sweetness and reduce the use of refined sugars.

B Vitamins

B vitamins like B1, B6, and B12 are important for nerve health, and heart health and prevent blood vessel damage. Vitamin B supplements may help diabetics with Vitamin B deficiency to reduce the risk of heart disease.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D helps improve the function of pancreatic cells that make insulin and increase our body's responsiveness to insulin. Hence, its supplements may be useful for diabetics who have low levels of this vitamin.

Magnesium

Magnesium is essential for healthy bones, muscle functioning, and maintaining blood pressure and heart rhythm. We can get a good amount of magnesium from pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, almonds, cashews, fish, and greens. People with diabetes tend to be low in magnesium, which is linked to lowered insulin production and more insulin insensitivity. Magnesium supplements can help regulate blood sugar levels, however, too much magnesium can cause diarrhea hence, consult your health care provider before taking it.

It's important to note that the effectiveness of these supplements can vary from person to person. Additionally, excessive use of supplements can lead to adverse effects on other organs and their functioning, especially when taken in high doses.

Before incorporating any nutritional supplements into your diabetes management plan, it's vital to consult a healthcare professional, such as a doctor or registered dietitian. They can help you determine which supplements, if any, are suitable for your specific needs and guide you on the proper dosage.