DEXA Test: How Bone Density Impacts Body? Can It Be Crucial For A Player?

Gearing up ahead of the upcoming World Cup, BCCI has come up with the inclusion of the Dexa Test to select players. In light of recent happenings, team India has had a dismal performance, with several key players missing tests owing to injury. Hence, player fitness has been a concern for the selectors who brought this move. The Dexa scan is a standard gold method for determining bone mineral density. With leading players suffering injuries and re-injuries, the Dexa scan will help provide deeper insight into players' fitness and physical condition, allowing them to customize plans based on individual needs. Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Sr. Consultant & Head Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi, shares all about the DEXA scan.
Strong bones are critical for your health. And Dexa is a scientific method that uses a unique technique known as spectral imaging to measure bone loss. A bone mineral density test measures your bone health and compares it to a healthy person of the same age and sex as you are. In addition, the test can ascertain your risk of breaking bones besides other conditions such as osteopenia (low bone density) and osteoporosis a disease that weakens your bones. This can be important for players as a low bone density can put them at a greater risk of fractures and impact their bone health.
This is where Dexa is expected to play an important role.
Besides, the Dexa scan results decide the different fitness regimes for individual players. Dexa is part of testing protocols that should have become a norm long back. Unfortunately, some teams have been doing this for a decade.
